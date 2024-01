Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Residents and real estate agents have revealed why people are flocking to Vermont, known for its natural landscape, after a study found the state was the most sought-after for movers in 2023.

According to United Van Lines' annual National Movers Study, which tracks the company's data for migration patterns, more people moved into the Green Mountain State than any other state in the country for the third year in a row, with 65% of inbound movers.

Most of those people, nearly 30%, were driven to do so because they wanted to be closer to family. However, another 20% simply sought out a lifestyle change.

Ashley Vincent, a real estate expert and the owner of Home Investors, said that Vermont provides a sense of security that is increasingly attractive to both families and individuals.

Vermont consistently ranks among the safest states in the U.S. According to U.S. News and World Report, the state ranked number 3 in low violent crime rates and number six in low property crime rates.

Several experts and residents who spoke with Fox News Digital said Vermont's small-town charm helps to foster a close-knit atmosphere with friendly communities.

"For those seeking a sense of belonging and a break from the fast-paced urban lifestyle, Vermont offers the warmth of community connections and the unhurried pace of life," Vincent said.

Vermont boasts a lower population density than states with comparable home prices, education quality, and crime rates. Vincent noted that this element is particularly appealing in an era of increasing remote work, where people are looking to escape fast-paced employment hubs in exchange for a relaxed environment.

Mellisa Levis, who owns a family resort hotel in Manchester, said she has seen a steadily increasing number of people move to her town since the COVID-19 pandemic. She said that over the last few years, real-estate inventory has become extremely low, partly because of remote workers who can live full-time in the state.

"People stay at our hotel, or they come for an event or a seasonal ski rental at our hotel, and they end up buying a home in Vermont," she said.

One mover who headed to Vermont is Chenise Hinds, a licensed realtor, home stager and interior designer.

"For me, Vermont delivered on all fronts. Housing costs are lower than where I moved from, and I was able to find a cute little cottage in my price range. I may deal with some wicked snowstorms in the winter, but my neighbors are always quick to grab their snowblowers and help dig each other out. That's the Vermont way," she said.

Hinds also praised the state's local food and fresh produce from farmers markets and the many outdoor activities, such as skiing for weekend getaways in the mountains.

"The natural beauty sealed the deal for me. I'll never get over the gorgeous fall colors here. And there are so many quaint small towns and family-owned businesses that really make you feel like part of the community," Hinds added. "I joined a few local groups, which helped me make friends quickly."

Vermont's benefits were also highlighted by Oz Moving & Storage General Manager Nancy Zafrani, whose remote employee recently gushed about the state's beautiful seasons, nature and quiet.

She noted that fall in the state is known as "leaf peeping seasons," where many New York and New Jersey residents drive up to take in the foliage.

Vermont, while being similar in size to New Jersey, has only 700,000 residents compared to New Jersey's ten million, another factor pushing people to the state.

For the sixth consecutive year, New Jersey had the most residents leave than any other state. Illinois, Michigan and California were also among the top states with a high percentage of outbound moves in 2023.

"For outdoor enthusiasts, Vermont is a haven of recreational opportunities. From hiking trails to world-class skiing and winter sports, the state provides a plethora of options for those who value an active and adventurous lifestyle. It's a playground for those who find joy in the great outdoors," Vincent said.

Similar conclusions were drawn by Jim Olenbush, a design expert and the owner of the tech-focused Austin Real Estate brokerage firm.

Based on what he has heard from clients, affordability and rural living appear to be big draws to Vermont for some.

"Being able to stretch your budget and raise a family in a quiet place with plentiful green space has an appeal. And in this busy world, simpler pleasures like breathing fresh air under big open skies are very attractive to certain souls," he said.

Olenbush said that at the same time, areas with high living costs and dense development have pushed people away from busy states over the last several years.

"When paychecks get pinched by pricey housing and traffic jams feel never-ending, it's understandable why greener pastures start calling your name," Olenbush said.

"Whether closer to nature or finding a budget-friendly way to retire in peace, everybody just wants the freedom to craft their own story. By focusing on priorities like these, individuals can better discern what destinations might become the next exciting chapter," he concluded.

Fox News' Daniella Genovese contributed to this report.