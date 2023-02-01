Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Culture
Published

Vegan activist arrested taking her pet calf for a walk in Moscow's Red Square

An American vegan activist was arrested after she took her pet calf for a walk through Moscow's Red Square

By Kendall Tietz | Fox News
close
Animals now legal to be religiously sacrificed in Michigan Video

Animals now legal to be religiously sacrificed in Michigan

PETA spokesperson Ashley Byrne argues why Hamtramck, Michigan, should not be allowed to conduct at-home animal sacrifice on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

An American vegan activist was arrested after she took her pet calf for a walk through Moscow's Red Square. 

Alicia Day reportedly shouted the slogan "Animals are not food" in the capital’s central square where "public events are prohibited," the Russian News Agency TASS reported. Day pled guilty even though she claims she did not pursue any political purposes. 

She was sentenced to 13 days of "administrative arrest" for disobeying police orders and was fined 20,000 rubles, or $285, for obstructing pedestrians in an unauthorized protest while she walked her pet calf along the Russian landmark, Reuters reported. 

BRITISH ANIMAL RIGHTS ACTIVISTS PROTEST AT LONDON STEAKHOSUE OWNED BY ‘SALT BAE’

Day, who entered Russia on January 21 on a tourist visa, reportedly bought the calf online to save it from slaughter. She told TASS that she also has seven piglets and two other calves at her shelter. 

People walk past a fence around the Lenin Mausoleum in Red Square, with St. Basil Cathedral partially seen at left, in Moscow, Russia, early Thursday, Nov. 29, 2012. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

People walk past a fence around the Lenin Mausoleum in Red Square, with St. Basil Cathedral partially seen at left, in Moscow, Russia, early Thursday, Nov. 29, 2012. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) (AP2012)

"I bought it so they wouldn't eat it later," Day told TASS. "And I wanted to show him the capital, it's very beautiful."

TASS reported that in 2022, Day lived in Warsaw, Poland where she has a pet lamb. 

VEGAN BABIES? MOMS ON TIKTOK TOUR A NEW WAY TO RAISE THEIR CHILDREN, BUT DIETITIANS HAVE CONCERNS

In 2019, Day rescued a pig she named Jixy Pixy from slaughter in western England and brought it to London, where she would take it to restaurants and for walks around town. 

Day was forced to hand the pig over to the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) after her landlord discovered she was keeping it in her small apartment, Daily Mail reported in 2019. 

Tourists wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus (COVID-19) walk along Red Square on July 5, 2021, in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)

Tourists wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus (COVID-19) walk along Red Square on July 5, 2021, in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images) ((Photo by Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images))

CALIFORNIA WOMAN WANTED AFTER STEALING VICTIM'S PUPPY DURING VIOLENT ASSAULT IN BROAD DAYLIGHT, POLICE SAY

Day reportedly carried out a nationwide search for the pig and issued an appeal on Instagram, the Daily Mail reported. She also said she was going to hire a private detective to locate the pig. 

"This isn't over until the day I die," Day reportedly said of the missing pig

People walk at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. The Red Square is considered the main square of the capital and has held outdoor markets, festivals, and parades. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

People walk at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. The Red Square is considered the main square of the capital and has held outdoor markets, festivals, and parades. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) (Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kendall Tietz is a Production Assistant with Fox News Digital. 