Varney: 'Our businessman president has engineered prosperity' and Democrats will 'screw that up'

"Look what we have now. A growing economy. Full employment. Rapidly rising wages. Stock market records. How do you screw that up? You bring in the politicians," said Fox Business Network host Stuart Varney on the latest episode of Fox Nation's "My Take."

VARNEY SLAMS DEMS' REACTION TO KILLING OF AL-BAGHDADI: YOUR 'CONTEMPT WILL NOT BE FORGOTTEN'

"Think this through, please," he continued. "Our businessman president has engineered prosperity. Our political leaders seem hell-bent on killing it. The Democrats running for the presidency all propose massive tax increases. That's how you kill an economy. You tax it to death. The Democrats running for president want to phase out fossil fuels. That's how you kill cheap gasoline. That's how you end America's energy dominance. That's how you take money out of everyone's pocket. The Democrats in Congress want to impeach the president. That's how you slime him so badly — he loses the election."

TAMMY BRUCE: MEDIA UPSET THAT AL-BAGHDADI MAY OVERSHADOW IMPEACHMENT

"Over the next year, we're going to see a contest between the business way to prosperity and the political road to ruin. What the Fed does with interest rates is important. Very important. I got that. How foreign economies perform — that's important as well. We got it," said Varney, conceding that there are many factors that affect the growth of the U.S. economy.

However, he argued, "we've reached the point where a stark choice has to be made. Are we going to keep prosperity going or let politics screw it up? Just in case you're wondering. I'll go with prosperity."

To see Stuart Varney's full remarks on "My Take", and for more episodes of his daily commentary, visit Fox Nation and join today.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR A FOX NATION FREE TRIAL

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from Tomi Lahren, Pete Hegseth, Abby Hornacek, Laura Ingraham, Ainsley Earhardt, Greg Gutfeld, Judge Andrew Napolitano and many more of your favorite Fox News personalities.