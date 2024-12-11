Van Jones scorches Harris for giving Democrats 'freedom' from 'having to run anything in Washington DC'

Former Obama adviser Van Jones slammed the Democratic Party for a series of unforced errors that led to them being politically routed by the Republican Party.

Former Obama advisor Van Jones previously praised Harris for making her campaign "about freedom" and "remolding" the Democratic Party. But now that she and the Democratic Party have taken a string of losses, his approach changed at the Dealbook Summit on Wednesday.

"There’s a reckoning inside the Democratic Party," Jones said. "Kamala Harris promised us freedom… well, she delivered it to us, because now we're free from having to run anything in Washington DC. That's not what we were signing up for, it's what we got."

He then spoke to Republicans and argued that the Republican and Democratic parties have taken drastically different approaches to their dissidents.

HARRIS DISAPPEARS FROM SPOTLIGHT, VACATIONS IN HAWAII AFTER ELECTION LOSS

"I hope the party take the chance to look at the fact that we pushed all our rebels out of this party. We had a rebellion in our party in 2016, it was called Bernie Sanders. You had a rebellion in your party in 2016, it was called Donald Trump. Your rebel won, our rebel lost, and then – since then the rebels in our party have been pushed out," he said.

He then listed a series of high-profile figures who have been so alienated by Democratic Party politics that they have allied themselves with the MAGA movement.

"RFK was a rebel inside of our party, he wanted to run against Joe Biden fair and square, the DNC wouldn't let him, pushed him out. You can walk down the list. Don't forget Elon Musk was an Andrew Yang Democrat four years ago, he's out. You can walk down the list. Joe Rogan was very favorable toward Michelle Obama, he was a Bernie guy, he's out. So there's something that's happened in this party where the rebels in this party no longer feel like they have a place, and we've got to be able to talk about that stuff honestly."

SOCIAL MEDIA REACTS TO TRUMP 'DOMINATING WORLD LEADERS' WITH MACRON HANDSHAKE DURING MEETING IN FRANCE

Nonetheless, the adviser-turned-commentator did praise President Biden, even as he said he should have handed the baton long ago.

"I love Joe Biden. Joe Biden picked me out of the puppy pile and gave me a chance to work with you guys, I love him, he should have walked away and let other people in this party step up to the bat, he didn’t, and we paid the price."