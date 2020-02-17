State senator lashes out at Bloomberg's Virginia gun control push: We don't 'want his money'

In the wake of protests against billionaire 2020 presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg’s gun control push in Virginia, Republican State Sen. Amanda Chase highlighted on Monday that the former New York City mayor spent a lot more money in the state’s elections than the NRA.

“He spent $2.5 million in Virginia elections. Compare that to the NRA that only spent $300,000. Bloomberg is interested in restricting law-abiding citizens' ability to protect themselves, disarming law-abiding citizens,” Chase told “Fox & Friends.”

“I have Republicans, Democrats, and independents reaching out to my office to say ‘What in the world is going on?'”

The protesters took aim at a Bloomberg campaign event Saturday in Virginia, pushing back on the billionaire’s efforts to pass gun reform measures by electing Democrats to the state’s legislature. Bloomberg has spent over $10 million since 2013 to make that possible.

Hecklers were escorted out of the event as they chanted "Guns save lives." Other hecklers called him a "racist" and a "fascist."

“He can take his money and he can keep it in New York," Chase said. "Virginia doesn’t want his money. He’s already tried to ‘New York’ Virginia and we’re done. We don’t like it all and that’s going to happen across the country.

“We’ve got to put an end to it,” Chase said.

The Nevada caucuses will mark the first appearance of Bloomberg’s name on a primary ballot, following his decision to skip the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses and Feb. 10 New Hampshire primary -- two contests that Sanders won, placing him at the head of the Democratic field.