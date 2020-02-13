Don Jr.: The one thing Bloomberg can't buy is personality

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," February 12, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

Tonight, there is a clear front runner in the extreme, radical Democratic socialist party, and, yes, that's 78-year-old curmudgeon, devout Soviet- style socialist. You know, the guy that took a honeymoon in the former Soviet Union, that guy.

The Democratic Party is in a state of roost (ph) tonight. The moderates -- they are nonexistent, long gone, pragmatic, centrist politicians.

There's not even room for Joe Lieberman any longer in this Democratic Party -- so radical, extreme, and, yes, socialism that would destroy the great American prosperity, that we've now experienced for the last three years.

Last night, Bernie Sanders, huge victory in New Hampshire. Now, according to brand-new polls, Bernie Sanders is leading the Democratic field with a massive edge headed into Super Tuesday states.

Now, there's no other way to put this. If this guy is elected -- or pretty much, they are all just variations of him -- these policies would destroy the economy of this country.

Let's see, a $94 trillion New Green Deal in ten years, but we only taken four, four and a half trillion. Oh, in the same ten-year period, $52 trillion, Medicare for All. The government, literally, oh, full socialism, they would control the means of production for thousands of businesses across America. Oh, and take over the energy sector for the first time in 75 years. We are energy independent.

Taxes for every American -- he's running on this platform. We are going to raise your taxes, maybe double or triple them. And if you saved enough money after we tax to the first time, we'll legalize stealing more of it. And when you die, you're going to give us another chunk of your money. Oh, and we're going to lose jobs because of his extreme environmental policies. That's the platform.

Your bank accounts will be slapped with a wealth tax. The IRS might even confiscate any income over a certain undisclosed amount. Bernie is standing by the idea of maximum income.

OK, if you earn it in three months, why would you bother working another day of the year? And creating jobs for other Americans? Or at least, that is what he has said publicly. And that is what he has advocated for and standing life.

By all accounts, even some Democrats, prominent Democrats, see this as a disaster for their party. Look at this new Monmouth University poll, roughly two-thirds of voters believe President Trump will be reelected.

Me, I'm Irish, I always think something bad is going to happen at any second. You know what that means? Don't count on it. The only way you get there is if you show up and vote in 266 days.

New Gallup poll showing 53 percent of Americans would not vote for a socialist. Why that's not 99 percent, I don't know. Not exactly cause for celebration. That means we have a fight on our hands in terms of the future and direction of the country.

Forty-three percent of Americans would vote for a socialist? That's pretty scary. You can't take anything for granted.

Ultimately, the only poll that will matter -- as I said, in 265 days, and anything is possible. For example, look at quid and pro and Joe and zero experience Hunter. Joe thought he was going to waltz right into the Democratic nomination riding on Barack Obama's coattails the entire way. Oh, but they did give us 13 million more Americans on food stamps, 8 million more in poverty, the lowest labor participation rate since the '70s. Yes, great record. Oh, they gave the mullahs in Iran $150 billion in cash and other currencies, as they chant "death to America".

Wow. Want to do that again?

Now, his campaign is clearly on life support. A fourth-place finish in Iowa, a disastrous fifth place finish in New Hampshire, he ran out of town, didn't even say goodbye to his supporters. He phoned it in, and he FaceTimed it.

By the way, now ahead of South Carolina, his support among African-American voters, a key part of the Democratic coalition and base, it is sliding, unmitigated disaster. And honestly, it's not really shocking. For months, his campaign has been plagued with serious corruption allegations out of Ukraine, China, and elsewhere.

A few days ago, what politician would never do this? Calling a young female voter, 21 years old, as she said she felt humiliated -- a lying dog-faced pony soldier. Hello?

Now, before that, he called another voter a damn liar and another one fat, challenged him to a push of competition.

And then it was Joe 30330, he can't even get right now for a second time. His speeches, he's barely coherent.

Last night, South Carolina, no exception. We got the video evidence. Let's go to the videotape.

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: It is important that Iowa and Nevada have spoken, but, look, we need to hear from Nevada and South Carolina and Super Tuesday states and beyond.

HANNITY: OK. What you saw mixing up states, pretty mild gaffe by 30330 standards.

So, with his campaign now on life support, let's take one more walk down little memory lane, shall we, with some of Biden's finest moment as a public figure and it's getting worse.

Take a look.

BIDEN: This is a big (EXPLETIVE DELETED) deal.

His mom lived in Long Island for 10 years or so, God rest her soul and -- although, she's -- wait, your mom still -- your mom is still alive. It's your dad passed. God bless her soul.

Chuck Graham, state senator, is here. Chuck, stand up, Chuck, let ‘em see you. Oh, God love you, what am I talking about?

A man who will be the next president of the United States, Barack America.

Delaware, the largest growth in population is Indian-Americans, moving from India. You cannot go to a 7-Eleven or a Dunkin' Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent. I'm not joking.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Oh, there's the Democratic Party frontrunner, and now, by the way, his campaign is circling the drain. But he's not giving up hope. Just today, Biden rolling out a brand-new, low-budget ad proclaiming he's just getting started, fourth place, fifth place, let's try for six.

Take a look.

BIDEN: We don't feel no ways tired. We've come too far from where we started. Nobody told me the road would be easy, and I don't believe you brought me this far to stop now.

You don't like what's going on in this country, you only have one thing to do. Work. Together we can and will win. Let's take back this country now!

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: That's not plagiarism again, is it? Anyway, who did it better, Joe or Hillary?

Unless quid pro quo Joe can take some comfort knowing he wasn't the only big loser in New Hampshire. You got serial liar, fellow socialist Elizabeth Warren also had a very poor showing. Now, keep in mind, New Hampshire borders her home state of Massachusetts, where most of the population lives.

Warren has virtually no path now to victory. Now, she is shifting her last remaining campaign funds to make one last stand, this time in Nevada, and tonight, it is unclear just who's going to drop out of the Democratic race next. There is something to bet on.

One thing is certain. Socialist Bernie Sanders is not going anywhere. He's building a large coalition of radical, dedicated Democratic voters, and now, one of his top advisors is even calling for Mike Bloomberg to drop out of the race.

Mike's got this great campaign going. He pays for ads, and hides, and no one ever sees him or gets to ask him a question. Wow, great way, slick marketing campaign.

Now, after new video emerged this week showing Bloomberg's true feelings about minorities, 2013 -- that's right -- Bloomberg saying, white people were being stopped too much by police. Minorities too little.

And he said in 2015, the only way to prevent this crime was to throw minority kids up -- police, throw them up against the wall and frisk them. And, by the way, then he said, all -- he put the word all in there -- he put all of the police in minority neighborhoods. Not some, all of them in New York because that's where all the crime is.

Really? I live in New York and I can tell you that's not true.

Now, despite these disturbing comments -- well, Bloomberg, he will spend money. He's not going anywhere. We sent our own Lawrence Jones to New York City to see what Mini Mike's former constituents think about their old mayor. Of course, the billionaire former Republican in name only is the Democratic establishment's plan B after Biden's implosion.

And as we speak, it appears the panicked establishment Democratic Party is exploring ways -- yes, it looks like they may want to rig the election again against Bernie Sanders, maybe in favor of Bloomberg or whoever else is left standing, to try and buy the nomination in Bloomberg's case. That would include new measures that could give superdelegates, oh, a vote on the first ballot the right to block to Bernie, yes, at a convention.

Now, whatever happens in the coming weeks and months, the state of the Democratic Party has never been worse. Still, let me emphasize again, anything can happen. I take nothing for granted. Two hundred and sixty-five days -- well, I would say, we're at a tipping point, America on the brink.

Here now, from the Trump Organization, Donald Trump Jr.

How are you?

DONALD TRUMP, JR., TRUMP ORGANIZATION: I'm doing well. How are you?

HANNITY: You know, you're traveling quite a bit. I know you're out on the road. You're busy.

TRUMP: Well, we're on the road a lot. You know, unlike Hunter Biden, we were actually international business people before my father took office. And when he did, we said, we're not doing new deals going forward. So, they give me a little extra free time.

HANNITY: I just happen to know that's true because I've known you for many years, long before your dad got into politics.

TRUMP: Yes.

HANNITY: And I know you were actually working in a real office.

TRUMP: It's what I did.

HANNITY: And you didn't get paid money unless you made money.

TRUMP: It's hard to believe, but yes.

HANNITY: You didn't get to use the company jet, did you?

TRUMP: No.

HANNITY: No.

All right. Let me ask you. So, you mentioned quid pro quo Joe, zero experience Hunter.

TRUMP: Yes.

HANNITY: OK, white people, police stuff white people too much, minorities too little. Let's target minority kids, cops must throw them up against the wall. Let's look at, oh, murders, murder victims, murderers. The M.O., you just take a description, you Xerox it, you pass it out to all the cops, they're all male minorities.

TRUMP: Uh-huh.

HANNITY: Wow.

And then he goes on to say, because they're arresting only all minority kids for marijuana -- I think kids of other races use marijuana -- and all the cops and minority neighborhoods because that's where all the crime is, all of it.

TRUMP: Listen, the Bloomberg comments were terrible. And I -- we're not even talking about the policy. Just the way he spoke about those kids, those people. It was like they were subhuman to him.

You know, again, you can argue about policy, but that was disgusting. And so, you know --

HANNITY: Right.

TRUMP: -- now, again, billions in ad spending.

You saw Katie Hill come out today, well, you know, Michael Bloomberg gave me $5 million, it allowed me to win my campaign, she was then, you know, left Congress in disgrace. You know, he's been buying his way through all of these things.

The one thing that Mike Bloomberg can't buy is personality. He can't buy heart. He can't buy that connection with real people that Donald Trump has.

I mean, Donald Trump was -- you know, again, I get it. I understand the irony that, you know, the brash billionaire from New York City could actually relate to real people, blue-collar Americans all over the world. He's fought for them. They see him. They see the results.

Mike Bloomberg will never have that direct connection with those people because he doesn't like those people. And I think he means --

HANNITY: Apparently, because you're right, it's not about stop and frisk.

TRUMP: -- these kids, it's basically everyone.

HANNITY: We -- of course, you want to go into areas with a higher concentration of crime or drugs or whatever, violence, whatever happens be (ph). But -- you know, this is the ultimate in racial profiling, and these comments are, number one, false. Number two, targeting and profiling in a way that I never would have imagined.

TRUMP: Oh, it seems very, sort of, you know, violating of just our basic rights. But again, it's not about the policy. Just listen to the way he said it. It was the way -- he didn't think of these people as even human.

They were not equal to him and his, you know, peers. And that's the difference between him and Donald Trump. Donald Trump understands real people. He understands their problems, their issues. And that's why he's been fighting for them and getting it done.

HANNITY: Do you see this -- do you see this as a Bernie Sanders to lose?

TRUMP: Well, I mean, listen, I see the DNC doing whatever they can to screw Bernie Sanders, OK? And that's the reality.

But the last time the DNC rigged a primary, it worked out great for us. So, I'm going to trust their terrible judgment and let them run with it, because the reality is this -- the one thing I'd say about Bernie, he's got real people. I mean, he has a movement.

I don't agree with any of the policies. I think they're dangerous. I think they're insane. I wrote about it in my book.

I mean, my mother escaped a communist country. I grew up, I spoke a language, I have friends from communist Czechoslovakia. I waited in those, you know, bread lines, I can assure you, they are not as glamorous as Bernie and, you know, academia today make them out to be.

That's why there's no advocates for socialism or communism who actually grew up in those places, who actually lived there, they all come here. You know, the boats only go one way, Sean.

But, you know, the DNC will do whatever they can to try to mold that perfect candidate. But the reality is, the DNC is not in touch with actual real America. I mean, I did 20 stops with Kimberly yesterday in New Hampshire. And it wasn't just the places where we are going to visit our pollsters. It was the coffee shop along the way --

HANNITY: Twenty stops, it sounds like you're getting lazy.

TRUMP: I know, I'm getting a little slow. No one's ever called me low energy. That's the one thing I've never been accused of.

HANNITY: I believe that.

TRUMP: But we're out there and it wasn't just our stops. It was, you know, the coffee shop along the way, and then someone sees you pull in and three businesses next door, hey -- you know, young, you know, female entrepreneur, 23 years old, opened up her first shop. They're coming out and saying, thank you. I'm only able to do this because of your father's policies.

And this, again, this isn't the cookie-cutter that the media and the Democrats want to say, well, that's the only person believing in Trump's policies. I mean, it was everything but, half the time I'm wondering myself because that sort of stereotype does leave an impression on you, even me, and I'm saying, I'm not sure where this is going and then they start talking.

I mean, a grown with tears in their eyes because they're living their American dream, it just makes me want to fight so much harder, Sean.

HANNITY: Two hundred and sixty-five days.

Don, Jr., good to see you.

TRUMP: Thank you.

HANNITY: Thanks for stopping by. Appreciate it.

All right. Now, also tonight, President Trump churning out support like never before. Look at this, in New Hampshire, that primary, which was virtually uncontested, nearly 130,000 voters still turned up for President Trump. By the way, a record, more than double the amount that supported Obama and his midterm primary race.

Perhaps a huge reason for the groundswell is the support that he's getting because American lives are improving by leaps and bounds and, yes, one record after another as it relates to the economy, and African-Americans, Hispanic-Americans, Asian-Americans, women in the workplace, youth unemployment, African-American youth unemployment, best employment situation since 1969.

Look at this Gallup poll, over 60 percent of Americans feel they are better off now than they were three years ago. It's a way higher number than when this exact, same poll was conducted under Obama, Bush, and even Clinton.

Here with reaction is RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is with us.

Good to see you, Ronna.

RONNA MCDANIEL, RNC CHAIRWOMAN: Great to be here.

HANNITY: You know, one of the things that I know you're really good at, at numbers. And we saw the same thing in Iowa, now a record that the president set in New Hampshire. But this is on the heels of this impeachment -- well, latest conspiracy hoax, where I understand you raised records amount of money.

MCDANIEL: Yes, by every metric, Sean, the president is in such a better position than he was even in 2016. We've activated a million small online donors since the impeachment began, a million new donors. We've trained 500,000 volunteers.

You're seeing the lines at the rallies. You're seeing the record turnout in Iowa and New Hampshire. Everybody is energized. It's turning into the Trump juggernaut because people know their lives are better and they're coming out in droves for this president.

HANNITY: What I look, though -- I always like to be cautious, that's just my nature. I like to act like we're six points down, two-minute drill --

MCDANIEL: I agree.

HANNITY: -- no times out, you got to get the touchdown, kick the extra point to win.

You got to get North Carolina. You got to get to Florida. You got to get Ohio.

You got to get -- pick off (ph) Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, Governor Sununu thinks we can -- that Donald Trump could win New Hampshire, New Mexico, Arizona and --

MCDANIEL: Yes.

HANNITY: -- which is an important Senate race with Martha McSally, and Nevada.

A lot to fight for.

MCDANIEL: Yes.

HANNITY: Because they start with California, New York, New Jersey, and Illinois.

MCDANIEL: So, we're already in all of those dates. We're in all 18 states with staff on the ground, registering voters, activating our base, training these volunteers.

The Democrats are so far behind because they're focusing on securing this nomination. The longer this drags out, the bigger head start we're getting.

We have 500,000 trained volunteers. Bloomberg is talking about 1,000. We have 500,000 out there right now knocking doors and getting ready to reelect Donald Trump. And that's the juggernaut that's heading towards the general election to reelect this president.

HANNITY: All right. Ronna McDaniel, good job. Thank you. We'll check in often throughout the campaign.

With the president's powerful record of accomplishments, booming economy, and increasingly weak radical field of extreme socialist challengers, anxiety among Democrats, especially the establishment, even Clinton and Obama supporters now at an all-time high.

Look at this, the P.R. arm of the Democratic Party, also known as Democratic state media -- this is actually fairly humorous. They're on full on panic mode. These are the people that were lying to you for all these years with their conspiracy theories about Trump-Russia collusion and Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine, that ignored Hillary's dirty dossier, that ignored quid pro quo Joe.

Now, they're in full panic mode because -- well, it's not looking good for them. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS MATTHEWS, MSNBC HOST: Trump is going to be tough to beat.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Democrats here in New Hampshire, when all is said and done, they're saying, this looks like a B level field of candidates.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It feels like there's no star.

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: If the Democrats can find a nominee, who can excite and energize the base, who can turn out low propensity voters and who can get -- can get those anti-Trump Republicans to actually go to the polls rather than stay home and be mad, well, then you've got the magic solution.

Who on the Democratic field with all those criteria? Probably nobody.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Probably nobody. I can't believe it. Area 51 Roswell Rachel Maddow, the conspiracy TV channel, MSDNC -- they might have tumbled on the truth for a second.

Here with reaction, Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert, along with -- he is the head of the Freedom Caucus, Arizona Congressman Andy Biggs.

Louie, we start with you.

Look, I take nothing for granted here. But you've been in Congress quite a long period of time. We've dealt with liberal Democrats over the years.

I've never seen anything this radical, this extreme, takeover industry, run on -- we're going to lose jobs, take over oil and gas, other industry, and raise your taxes and confiscate your wealth. And that's what they're running on.

REP. LOUIE GOHMERT (R-TX): That's exactly what they're running on. And not only that, Bernie, that won New Hampshire now, thinks that the Soviet Union, Cuba, Venezuela, are models we need to follow. That is crazy.

But yet again, that same Gallup poll says 76 percent of the Democrats are OK with following the Soviet and Venezuela and Cuba model. But to have that model, to have all the things he promises, you give up your freedom and it's Orwellian time all -- like never before.

So, a majority of Americans won't buy it. And I think even the people you pointed out, they're going, wait, we can't follow this road, we can't win with a socialist, and especially if the economy is doing well here, people are doing well right now. Unemployment, as you say, night after night, you make clear, this -- this is a good economy right now for minorities, for all Americans.

So, it's going to be tough to say, let's follow the model of the Soviet Union and Venezuela.

HANNITY: I don't hear a lot of screaming, Andy Biggs, from the Democratic Party. We heard a lot of anti-Semitic remarks. They were very quiet then. Now, we hear former New York City Mayor Bloomberg, and the atrocious things that he said.

I can only imagine if, let's say, in Ukraine, it was a zero experienced Don Jr. and Donald Trump, you're not getting the ability and unless you fire the prosecutor investigating my son being paid millions with no experience. I don't see any outrage hardly.

Why? Why is this double standard again?

Because if Donald Trump had said what Bloomberg said, it would be 24/7, nonstop coverage, demanding, demanding whatever they were demanding and condemning. I don't see much of it at all.

Why?

REP. ANDY BIGGS (R-AZ): Because they always cover for each other. They stay together, and they hide their sins and try to keep them from the public. I mean, you're exactly right. If the president had said anything like that, they'd want to impeach him again for mercy sakes.

And they're going to protect their own because they think they can get their objectives. And their objective is to gain power, and to gain power and control over our lives. That is their purpose. And so, they are willing to overlook racism, anti-Semitism -- I mean, for Pete's sakes, they want to put Roger Stone in prison for nine years for lying to Congress and Bill Clinton didn't serve a day.

This is the double standard that we see from the left nonstop.

HANNITY: All right, Andy Biggs, Louie Gohmert.

When we come back, we're going to talk about this. OK, we know James Comey was referred for lying, same with Andrew McCabe. What about Strzok and Page? I don't see predawn raids with guns in the faces of their wives, when all they had to do was ask them to show up.

Is there a dual justice system in America? Is there equal justice under the law? Is there equal application of our laws? Do we even have a constitutional system of law anymore?

Also, an investigation into the congenital liar, Adam Schiff, because he is turning a blind eye when it comes to premeditated fraud on a FISA court to spy on a presidential candidate, transition team and president, and deny one American his civil rights.

We have some GOP lawmakers who've had enough. We have that special report, straight ahead.

HANNITY: All right. In a HANNITY update, special report, big developments tonight in what is the equal -- with the quest for equal justice under the law, equal application of our laws, our Constitution.

Earlier today, House Republicans, they stood strong against the compromised, corrupt, congenital liar Adam Schiff and his never-ending lies and complete abuse of power, boycotting a House intelligence hearing over Schiff's blatant disregard for FISA abuse, which he lied about to you, we, the American people, for years.

Devin Nunes told you the truth. He will join us in a second. He was vindicated by the I.G. Michael Horowitz's FISA findings, and now in previewing an even bigger deep state reckoning for Mueller's team of Democrats.

But, of course, the feigned moral outrage from the Democrats, the mob and the media could not be more obvious, especially as they continue to smear the Attorney General Barr for doing his job and intervening in what he said was spying on a candidate and deep into a presidency. And also saying what we have been telling you, premeditated fraud, FISA court, those warrants were obtained illegally based on a fraudulent, not only unverifiable but now debunked dossier from Russia that Hillary Clinton paid for. You can't make this up.

Because after apparent rogue prosecutors recommended this egregious, nine- year prison sentence for Roger Stone. What?

This all reeks of prosecutorial misconduct, nine-year sentence. Lying to Congress? What does Jim Comey getting that sentence? What about Andrew McCabe? Because they've been referred to for the same thing, lack of candor, that means lying.

Remember how this all started, they had to go on the predawn armed raid, with frogmen in the back of Roger Stone's Florida home. What about Comey and McCabe and Brennan and Clapper and Strzok and Page and the rest of the deep state cabal? Where is their predawn raid?

Where is the equal justice for everyone who signed the FISA applications, full of lies, unverified, unverifiable, and they knew and were warned about it? The DOJ has confirmed it was illegal surveillance, they've already said that. Where is the equal application of our laws in this country?

The president reacted passionately about all of this, rightly so, earlier today. Let's take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: They treated Roger Stone very badly. They treated everybody very badly. And if you look at the Mueller investigation, it was a scam because it was illegally set up. It was set up based on false documentation, and false documents.

You look at what happened, how many people were hurt, their lives were destroyed and nothing happened with all the people that did it and launched the scam. Where is Comey? Why -- where is Comey? What's happening to McCabe? What's happening to Lisa -- and Peter Strzok and Lisa Page? What's happening with them?

It was a whole setup. It was a disgrace for our country, and everyone knows it, too. Everyone.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Here with reaction, author of the bestseller "Guilt By Accusation," Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz. Also, Congressman Devin Nunes.

Devin Nunes told the American people the truth.

Here's what we know, Professor, based on inspector general report, based on Devin Nunes and his investigation, the Grassley-Graham report and more, we know that there were numerous warnings not to trust Hillary Clinton's Russian dirty dossier, and even its own author said, I have no idea if any of it's true. It became the basis for FISA applications -- four of them. They were warned numerous times not to trust it, not to trust Steele, that Hillary paid for, that they had an agenda.

But they used it as the bulk information to get the application, to deny one American his civil rights, Carter Page, spy on presidential candidate, transition team and deep into a presidency.

Now, you're a civil libertarian, I'm a civil libertarian. If you lie before the court, premeditated fraud to deny people their constitutional rights, and to try to impact the outcome of a presidential election, when are they going to be held accountable for those actions? Because everything I just said is a fact that has now been verified.

ALAN DERSHOWITZ, HARVARD LAW SCHOOL EMERITUS PROFESSOR: Well, I hope there will be accountability. The United States attorney in Connecticut has been assigned to look into this, and I hope he will look very deeply into this. And I would hope that FISA would also think about holding people in contempt of court.

It's such a serious crime. We only know about those people that we now know about who were victimized by this FISA investigation. There may be others. There may be people that we don't know about, ordinary citizens, whose privacy was invaded as the result of these one-sided inquiries.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Maybe Sean Hannity's privacy.

DERSHOWITZ: Who knows? Who knows?

HANNITY: My text messages were released, Professor. Do I have a lawsuit? Do they have a right to release my text messages? They have, a judge ruled it.

(CROSSTALK)

DERSHOWITZ: (INAUDIBLE) and probably you have a right of privacy.

HANNITY: I should probably hire you.

DERSHOWITZ: If a judge ruled it, then -- if a judge ruled it, you'd probably have a hard, hard case. But happy to look at it because I think every American has to be worried about the abuses of the FISA court.

Look, I wish we could move to the British system and the system in some other countries --

HANNITY: Amen.

DERSHOWITZ: -- where you have neutral, objective, professional prosecutors unrelated to politics that you don't need special counsel in those countries because every counsel is a special, independent counsel. We have lost faith in our legal system, tragically.

HANNITY: Let me got to Devin Nunes.

Congressman, I've got to applaud you. We now know you told the American people the truth in your report. Your House Intel investigation.

REP. DEVIN NUNES (R-CA): Yes.

DERSHOWITZ: You now are saying there are more examples of what the Mueller team was really doing. You are saying it's worse and that this will emerge in coming weeks. What are we (ph) talking about?

NUNES: Well, what I believe is when you start as these 302s, OK, the FBI reports --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: By the way, there are 302s on little old Sean Hannity, hmm, just because I do my job and I actually use sources.

NUNES: But there are FBI reports that are slowly being released, OK?

When you start to match up those FBI 302s, those -- what they're called, to actually the sentencing guidelines that the Mueller lawyers put in place, and I've said for a long time, I've called this the Mueller dossier. I mean, they spent 500 pages, two volumes to essentially make it look like there was Russian collusion. It was all a total joke.

I mean, remember, when it comes to Roger Stone, Professor Dershowitz knows this too. In January now, we now know that is, in January of '17, the FBI and the Department of Justice knew there was no Russian collusion. OK? The House Intelligence Committee, we knew in February there was no evidence of Russian collusion.

So fast forward, Comey gets fired, what were they really doing? I mean, it was really just an obstruction of justice trap. So, look, there's going to be more to come. These guys were dirty and what's going to get them is that they were sloppy. They were sloppy.

HANNITY: How did -- all they have to say to Roger Stone, instead of the frogmen, sticking a gun, predawn raid, oh, and CNN cameras just magically were there at the same time, why isn't the same treatment, if we have a referral for guys like Comey and McCabe, Congressman? They --

NUNES: So, look, that's --

HANNITY: They were accused of the same thing.

NUNES: Yes, that's going to be up to Durham, but I think that we actually do have a case that's very relevant and that is a case where you had the Senate Intelligence Committee's security director sleeping with a reporter, leaking classified information, who then lied to the FBI and got two months.

HANNITY: Well, I'll tell you --

NUNES: OK? Roger Stone didn't leak classified information.

DERSHOWITZ: Nine years for --

HANNITY: Real quick.

DERSHOWITZ: Nine years for Stone is such an outrage. He got two years for what he did and seven years for having the arrogance to go to trial. He suffered the trial penalty and he suffered selective sentencing.

HANNITY: And they took away his freedom to talk, if he would've spoken out in his own defense.

DERSHOWITZ: Uh-huh.

HANNITY: He was going to jail, Professor. Whatever happened to something - - freedom of speech?

DERSHOWITZ: And the old civil libertarians -- the old civil libertarians won't say a word because he's a Trump friend. That's selective as well.

HANNITY: And he has a Richard Nixon tattoo, so they hate him for that too. I guess.

All right. Thank you both.

When we come back, the media, uh-oh, they're actively trying to derail Bernie's campaign. They're going all in to do, well, do what they did the last time.

We sent Lawrence Jones asking New Yorkers tonight too about Bloomberg's controversial comments and, wow, wait until you see this exclusive tape coming up tonight, right here.

HANNITY: All right. Predictably, the hate Trump media mob apoplectic that Bernie might be the nominee. You have MSDNC, the state-run conspiracy television being called out for it's blatantly antagonistic coverage of the Democratic front runner and the rest of the media is not even trying to hide their disdain.

Bernie, are you watching? They're coming after you again. I told you. I guess I was the only one that cared about a rigged election in America. You should've paid more attention.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I heard over and over again people saying, look at all the people who voted against Donald Trump, the problem is, they never consolidated to stop him, and that could happen in this party.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: There are warning signs in these first two races.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: A lot of people are voting for a more moderate, pragmatic approach to the problems we face than some of the things that Bernie has advocated.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I don't know how you win an election like that, 78 years old, standing up and screaming in the microphone about the revolution.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: I like James. I can't help it, I like James Carville.

Anyway, here with reaction, Trump 2020 senior advisor, Mercedes Schlapp, the host of the FOX Nation series "No Agenda Lara Logan," award-winning journalist Lara Logan.

Lara, you're the journalist, I'll start with you.

They claim to be fair, balanced, and objective.

LARA LOGAN, HOST OF "LARA LOGAN HAS NO AGENDA" ON FOX NATION: Thank you, Sean.

HANNITY: I don't see any fairness, any balance, any objectivity. I see about 99 percent of the media mob, activists trying to destroy a president, lying, spreading lies, conspiracy theories, never correcting their errors and reforming, there's no fairness that exist anymore that I see in the mob.

LOGAN: Well, you know, Sean, as you know, right, one of the most important jobs that a journalist has is to follow up. You can put any guest on your show that you like, but if you don't follow up and hold them to account for the things that they say, and present the other side, then you're not really objective.

And it's easy to dismiss, you know, Fox and other people on the right, and say, well, this is a right-wing perspective, but what journalists face now and along most of the media is a much more challenging problem, because here, their own base, if you like, right, is split. And so, when they're biased towards someone like Bernie Sanders, they're more exposed because they can't dismiss it as the ravings of, you know, crazy, right wing people if people object to the coverage.

HANNITY: You know, Mercedes, they rigged the election against Bernie. Donna Brazile confirms that.

MERCEDES SCHLAPP, TRUMP 2020 SENIOR ADVISOR: That's right.

HANNITY: They say they cared about obstruction but not Hillary's deleted emails and Bleach Bit and hammers. They say they cared about Russian interference but they ignored the dirty dossier. They care Ukrainian quid pro quos, but they, oh, Joe and Hunter, they did everything right, which is total B.S. I think most people know that.

So there really just a bunch of hypocrites and they are taking on breathtaking hypocrisy because they have an agenda. The American people need to know, journalism is dead. It doesn't exist. They're liars.

SCHLAPP: OK. First, I want to say, you like James Carville, but I love his wife Mary Matalin more.

(LAUGHTER)

HANNITY: So do I.

SCHLAPP: And then -- and then I just want to say, first of all, you have to understand, for the media, in their small minds, the liberal media, they want to create their next Obama. And lately, their love affair has been, it was kind of Joe Biden, that's moved over now to Pete Buttigieg, who says nothing, proposes nothing, we don't really know what direction he is going in, but we all know what's very clear.

They are scared, they are nervous of a Bernie Sanders, a Democrat presidential nominee.

HANNITY: OK. So, then, let me say this -- so quid pro quo Joe is done. Bloomberg is just doing a big, slick marketing campaign, but now, we've got his real thoughts on race, that's a big part of the Democratic Party.

SCHLAPP: Yes.

HANNITY: Does -- Lara, quickly, does Bloomberg survive that? Because I don't think any Republican would.

LOGAN: Well, no Republican would, but, you know, Sean, if you look at the media today and politics, there are two cards that can be played against an opponent. One is the race card and one is the sexual assault, sexual violence card, right, because those are two crimes from which, as you know, many politicians never come back.

And so, that is going to be interesting to see how that plays out with Bloomberg, but it's kind of dirty, right? It makes you feel dirty because if it's not true, then that's not principled.

HANNITY: OK --

SCHLAPP: And it hurts Bloomberg in the long -- I mean, it does hurt Bloomberg in the long run. This is something that the Democrats don't feel comfortable with at all.

HANNITY: And the president with record low unemployment for every demographic group, criminal justice reform. These polls that I see support the African-American, Hispanic community, a real -- that's a game-changer. Success works. Policies work.

Thank you both.

SCHLAPP: Thanks.

HANNITY: All right, yes, I met Mayor Pete today, Buttigieg. I will tell you the whole story.

First, we sent Lawrence Jones -- wait until you see, we sent him to Harlem and New York, asking New Yorkers what they think about Bloomberg's outrageous remarks about minorities. This is very interesting. This exclusive tape, coming up.

HANNITY: All right. Bloomberg's campaign is in full on damage control after 2015 audio surfacing of his racially charged remarks, on minorities, stop and frisk.

We sent our own Lawrence Jones, our 2020 correspondent, on the ground to get reaction from New Yorkers.

Lawrence, I watched you in the edit room and you have had a very interesting day today.

LAWRENCE JONES, FOX NATION HOST: Yes, good evening, Sean.

Earlier today, I went and talked to residents in Harlem about the mayor's comments, they were a little shocked by them. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JONES: In the past interview of Mayor Bloomberg, this is what he said, he said, 95 percent of the murders, and the murderers or victims with one M.O. You can take the description, Xerox it and pass it out to all the cops. They are male, minorities, 16 to 25. That's true in New York and true in virtually every city.

Is that a racist statement?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I would say, to a point yes.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes. Actually, it's pretty horrendous, to be honest with you. The fact that you think it is just that easy that we can be xeroxed, copied and fixed in place. It's kind of going back a little too far back with the historical context.

JONES: Do think it is a racial statement to say minority males between the ages of 16 and 25 are the people to target?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes, I do.

JONES: Could you ever support a man like that for president?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I wouldn't want to.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: A lot of political things behind, and now, you want to apologize, and say you're sorry, that you humiliated our community? We don't accept our apology, we don't want you as our president.

JONES: Is apology enough?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No. Behavior changes everything, language changes nothing.

JONES: Could you ever support someone like Mike Bloomberg, knowing what you know from New York City as the president of the United States?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Not at all.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Also said, Lawrence, throw those minority kids up against the wall. He said they are arresting kids for marijuana, quote, that are all minorities, not some, because we put all cops in minority neighborhoods because that's where all the crime is happening. Wow.

JONES: That was -- that was the complete quote, Sean. Many in the community also conceded that there was violence and crime in the neighborhood but the way that the mayor handled it by racially profiling by definition was a bridge too far. Many of them saying what he did his unforgettable.

Back to you, Sean.

HANNITY: All right, Lawrence Jones. Great report.

Joining us now, more reaction, civil rights attorney Daryl Parks, FOX News contributor Dan Bongino.

All right, Daryl, let's go over this again. Arresting kids for marijuana, all minorities. Let's see, All -- all, not some, all the cops and minority neighborhoods because that's where all the crime is and, oh, by the way, the murderers, the M.O., you just take a description, you Xerox it, you pass it out of the cops, they are all male minorities, 16 to 25.

Now I happen to live in New York and I know that's all B.S. That is a lie.

DARYL PARKS, CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY: Well, I have to say, Sean, I think certainly, without question, Mayor Bloomberg owes an apology to a generation of --

HANNITY: An apology?

PARKS: -- black males who were victims.

HANNITY: You mean -- you mean a convenient apology, an expedient apology because --

PARKS: No.

HANNITY: -- isn't that what he really thinks? Does not reveal who he is?

PARKS: I think it reveals that at the time that is who he was, but he may be a different person now. I mean, people make mistakes, but --

HANNITY: Whoa!

PARKS: -- the real issue here is a group of black men who suffers.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: He was mayor for 12 years, six years out of it, while 17 years he never said a word until he is running for president? Sounds like political expediency to me, Daryl.

PARKS: Well, you know what, Sean, I think we have to be a country of forgiveness. However, I think what we saw in New York is similar to what we see in the rest of the country.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Are you going to forgive Donald Trump for saying?

PARKS: Well, here's the problem --

HANNITY: Dan Bongino, does Donald Trump get forgiven by Daryl Parks and -- or is it just you have to be a Democrat to be forgiven?

DAN BONGINO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, not a chance in hell of that. Of course, Trump will never be forgiven for anything because he is Donald Trump, he is a Republican, he, you know, is fighting for liberty and freedom in those kinds of things that are anathema to the left.

But what I find odd about this whole thing is, you know, the left has used the identity politics cudgel and weapon against anyone, anyone who opposes them for years, Sean.

And remember this, don't ever forget this, this is the golden rule of determining the left's lack of principles. They will never, ever get you to vote for them because their ideas and frankly suck. It's a forest fire, everything the left touches they destroyed, so they get you to vote against the other guy, that's their tactics, and the way they do it is identity politics.

Calling you the worst thing possible in this country, outside of being a child abuser, or calling someone a racist, there's nothing worse. They've used it forever --

HANNITY: Does not sound racist to you? All crime, all minorities, Xerox copy and send it to the cops?

(CROSSTALK)

BONGINO: I think the worst part of that, Sean, is the throw them up against the wall part, that's not going to do --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Whoa. But what about -- we put cops -- we put all cops in minority neighborhoods because that is where all the crime is. That's a lie. That is not true.

PARKS: That is clearly not true. That's right. That's right.

HANNITY: And, Daryl, I'm shocked you're not outraged over this, you should be ticked off. I'm ticked off.

PARKS: Sean, here, I'm outraged, right, but I want to say, what is their plan for black people in other areas? Economics, there's more issues than stop and frisk in this election, so I want to --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: OK. Donald J. Trump, record low unemployment, African-Americans, Hispanic-Americans, youth unemployment, African-American youth unemployment -- didn't happen with Biden and Obama, did it, Daryl?

PARKS: It didn't happen and I'm looking forward to it.

HANNITY: I want to hear you say it. Donald Trump did a great job. Say it.

PARKS: He's done a few good things, I will have to admit that.

HANNITY: A few good things. All right, check mate.

PARKS: But he could more.

HANNITY: Thank you both. Fair answer.

I met Mayor Pete. I will tell you the story, straight ahead.

HANNITY: All right, you will never guess who I bumped into in the airport in New Hampshire. Mayor Pete. I said hi, I introduced myself. I said, Mayor Pete, I said, come on the program. I want to give him the full hour.

Now, I did say I will be fair but I will be tough, and I think it's in his best interest.

Thanks to all of you. You have made the show number one on cable.

And I think you want to be president and you can't come a little old Sean Hannity show, I don't know, how are you going to deal with Putin, President Xi, and Kim Jong-un? I'm easy. Anyway, we'll see if he takes us up on our offer. Mayor Pete, you're welcome.

All right. We'll always be fair, balanced. We're not the destroy, hate, rage-Trump media. We seek the truth.

And let not your heart be troubled.

Laura Ingraham, wouldn't you like to see that hour?

