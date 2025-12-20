USO provides 'home away from home' to US troops deployed during the holiday season

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The United Service Organization (USO) is highlighting the work it does to support U.S. service members deployed far from home and sharing why that mission is especially important during the holidays.

"We're there for our service members when they're forward-deployed, and of course, over the holiday season, that's when it's really toughest on them. They miss their families," USO CEO Michael Linnington said on "Fox & Friends Weekend" Saturday.

"They need that connection, that emotional connection. And the USO really provides a home away from home for those service members overseas and those that are afloat," he added.

Linnington noted that many Americans are familiar with what USO does in airports and its domestic programs but said fewer understand the scope of their operations overseas.

In some of the most remote deployments, including parts of the Middle East and Africa, the organization provides basic supplies, ways of contacting loved ones and small comforts from home.

"Service members plan and prepare to deploy to locations in the Pacific or Europe but ultimately find themselves in the Middle East in very remote desert environments and don't have access to any basic amenities," said Alex Liccione, USO area director.

"It's easy to think, ‘I can buy sunscreen on the ground.’ That's not the case. There's nowhere to buy it there," Liccione added, explaining it could take months for necessities to be shipped to them.

Liccione said USO care packages often include hygiene products, food items and other necessities to support troops during deployment. She also highlighted the organization’s food programming, where they often cook troops’ family recipes.

"We do a plethora of food programming as a reminder of home," Liccione said.

"We take service members’ family recipes, and we’ll cook it while they’re there."

"We do deep-fried Oreo programs, and they’ll say, ‘Hey, that reminds me of a carnival back home.’ And so connection is key."

Linnington noted that the USO operates in more than 130 countries and supports service members aboard more than a dozen ships and destroyers. Founded in 1941, the organization’s mission is to remain alongside service members throughout their military journey.