Usha Vance addresses possibility of becoming first lady in 2028

Second lady Usha Vance said on Wednesday that she’s not thinking too much about the possibility of becoming first lady in 2028.

"People do ask about it," Usha Vance told Meghan McCain on her podcast "Citizen McCain."

While she acknowledged the possibility of her husband, Vice President JD Vance, running for president, Usha Vance emphasized that she moved into the Washington area with "no intention whatsoever" of considering his political future. However, she pointed out that she also had no intention of being involved in politics four years ago.

For now, Usha Vance said she is focused on the present, though she did not completely dismiss the idea.

"My attitude is that this is a four-year period where I have a set of responsibilities to my family, to myself, to obviously the country and that's really what I'm focused on," Usha Vance said. "I'm not plotting out next steps or really trying for anything after this."

She continued, "In a dream world, eventually I’ll be able to live in my home and kind of continue my career and all those sorts of things. And if that happens in four years, I understand. If that happens in some other point in the future, I understand. Just sort of along for the ride and enjoying it while I can."

As vice president, Vance is considered the political frontrunner to be the Republican nominee for president in 2028. Vance himself has not yet committed to running.

"I really am just not focused on politics. I'm not focused on the midterm elections in 2026, much less the presidential election in 2028. When we get to that point, I'll talk to the president. We'll figure out what we want to do," Vance told Lawrence Jones in a "Fox & Friends" exclusive interview in April.

He added, "The way I think about it is, if we do a good job, the politics take care of themselves."

