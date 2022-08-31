Expand / Collapse search
US does not believe Ukraine nuclear power plant should be militarized 'in any way whatsoever': John Kirby

The NSC strategic communications coordinator weighs in on Ukraine's nuclear power plant

Fox News Staff
Fox News Staff
The latest on Ukraine's nuclear power plant

NSC Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby provides an update on the state of Ukraine's nuclear power plant on 'Your World.'

NSC Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said that the United States does not think that Ukraine's nuclear power plant "should be militarized in any way whatsoever" Wednesday on "Your World."

UKRAINE NUCLEAR PLANT WORKER SAYS RUSSIA EVACUATED ITS PERSONNEL AHEAD OF ATTACKS ON ZAPORIZHZHIA

JOHN KIRBY: As of this morning, Neil, our assessment was that the plant was operational - not all the reactors, but at least some of them. That it's Ukrainian technical workers [who] are actually on the controls. But clearly, the plant has been for many months now in Russian military control. And as we've said very clearly, we don't think that a nuclear power plant should be militarized in any way whatsoever. And we don't want military operations conducted from or near that nuclear power plant. Which is why, again, it's so important to get these inspectors from the IAEA in there so that we can get a little bit better readout on how that plant is being operated and what the safety protocols are in place. 

