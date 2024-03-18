The US legal system is 'devolving' amid Trump lawfare: Jonathan Turley

Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley criticized New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday for running on a pledge of "selective prosecution" against former President Trump. He told "America Reports" that New Yorkers "loved" the "thrill-kill" entertainment that came with her indicting Trump but critics saw a New legal system in decline.

JONATHAN TURLEY: One of the most troubling things is, just if you look at New York, that is a premier legal system, particularly when it comes to corporate and business law, and we're really watching its decline. You have an attorney general, Letitia James, who literally ran on a pledge of selective prosecution. That's what it was to say, if you elect me, I'll nail Trump for something. She didn't even bother to say what it would be. She just said, "I'll get Trump." That's called selective prosecution. And people loved it. They elected her. And there's this thrill kill entertainment value to all of this.

But the result is that most of us looking at this from the outside, see something very different. We see a legal system that is really disassembling, that is devolving. People look at New York now as a place where you really don't want to do business. You want to get pulled into this vortex, where politics plays such a major role in how you are treated.

TRUMP UNABLE TO GET $464M APPEAL BOND TO STOP COLLECTION, ATTORNEYS SAY: 'PRACTICAL IMPOSSIBILITY'

Former President Trump has not been able to secure a $464 million appeal bond he needs following a New York civil fraud judgment against him, his attorneys say.

In a court filing Monday, his lawyers said obtaining one is a "practical impossibility under the circumstances presented."

In late February, a New York Appeals Court judge denied Trump’s request to delay payment of the $464 million owed as a result of Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit, but said he will temporarily allow the 2024 front-runner and his sons to continue running their business during the appeals process.

