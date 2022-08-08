US is 'drunk' on China's money, Biden admin is playing right into their hands: Rep. Waltz

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., slammed the Biden administration on "The Faulkner Focus" Monday for not being tough on China as the nation continues military practices near Taiwan.

CHINA ANNOUNCES MILITARY EXERCISES AROUND TAIWAN WILL BE EXTENDED

MICHAEL WALTZ: I think the entire country needs to wake up to what's going on. We are drunk as a country on Chinese money, from Hollywood to Wall Street to the sports industry, too. And certainly in our politics. You know, the biggest example of what the Chinese call elite capture is obviously Hunter Biden. But here's why Taiwan matters to every American today. It can be blockading, shipping and commercial aircraft going in to Taiwan. Tomorrow, it can be oil into Japan. And then the next move by Chairman Xi could be pharmaceuticals into the United States. We just saw the Senate passed billions to go into green energy. Where's all that going? It's going into Chinese made solar panels, Chinese made wind turbines. Chinese own lithium. We have to it. This needs tapes and all of society, all of government approach. And we have to bring those supply chains back home. The Chinese theory of victory, as espoused by Sun Tzu, is to force your enemy to capitulate without ever firing a shot. What the Chinese are planning on is us bankrupting ourselves and then being able to choke off the critical supply chain to our economy before we ever talk about tanks, planes and ships in the Taiwan Strait. And this administration's playing right into their hands.

