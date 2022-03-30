Expand / Collapse search
US ambassador to Poland reacts to the US declining aircraft proposal for Ukraine

The ambassador told 'The Story' as many weapons as possible should be delivered to Ukraine

Marek Magierowski weighs in on the urgency to help Ukraine in war with Russia on 'The Story.'

Polish ambassador to the U.S., Marek Magierowski, gave his take on helping Ukraine during its conflict with Russia on "The Story." 

AMBASSADOR MAREK MAGIEROWSKI:  Well, approximately two weeks ago, my government proposed to the American administration to transfer those aircrafts, the Soviet-made fighter jets to an airbase in Germany and to put them at the disposal of NATO because a hypothetical transfer of these airplanes to Ukraine should be a unilateral decision – and, I'm sorry, a unanimous decision – of all of NATO member states. So, it was ... pretty important for Poland not to make the decision unilaterally and of course, that decision and that proposal was turned down by the American administration. We have to move on right now and try to deliver as many weapons as possible to Ukraine in order to help the Ukrainians defend themselves and repel that barbaric aggression on the part of the Russian Federation.  

