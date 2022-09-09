US British ambassador reveals America's outpour of support for Queen Elizabeth

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

United States British ambassador Karen Pierce reflected on the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II and gave her gratitude to the American people for their outpour of support in the wake of her death on Friday's "Special Report."

KAREN PIERCE: We have lots of Americans, some Brits, but mainly Americans coming to queue at the embassy on Massachusetts Avenue in Washington, opposite the vice president's house, leaving flowers around a big flag that's in the ground, paying tribute. We had a lovely card from a little girl in Maryland, wrote to the royal family. She was very sorry they'd lost their mother, their grandmother, great-grandmother. So it goes from the human to the statesman. We've had messages from institutions, from Congress, from a whole host of people right the way across the administration. But it is so good to see ordinary American people give up their day to come and pay their respects to the queen. We thank them very much for that.

One of the things about the queen is that she embodies the nation, and at the same time, she embodies the human touch, the personal touch, both the human and the heroic. And I think when you meet the queen, when you meet the king, those two things come together in your mind and you're never quite sure which is uppermost. I think although the queen, if you like, sits at the top of the British hierarchy, the monarchy is woven into every fabric of British life. Whatever it is, the monarch is there at times of national grief, at times of national commemoration and the Queen has played that role amazingly. Every world event since 1952, she has been associated with one way or another, whether it was to uplift and encourage, whether it was to console. And most people in the U.K. and I guess here have only known a post-Second World War world in which the queen has been the queen.

