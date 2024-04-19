Feds gave $700M to Planned Parenthood during year of record abortions

The federal government gave nearly $700 million to Planned Parenthood during a one-year span in which the clinic performed a record number of abortions, which coincided with a decline in all other major services, a recent report shows.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has vowed to expand access to Planned Parenthood's abortion services.

Planned Parenthood's 2022-2023 report released Tuesday, called "Above and Beyond," found that several non-abortion categories of services were down, compared to the previous year. Contraceptive services, including counseling, were down by 4%, cancer screenings dropped 1% and pap smears were down by nearly 14%. Adoption referrals dipped by 5%, and preventative visits dropped by 4%.

Planned Parenthood conducted 392,715 abortions between Oct. 1, 2021, and Sept. 30, 2022 — a 5% increase from the 2021-2022 period.

The Biden-Harris administration ramped up its support for Planned Parenthood's abortion access following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022. Vice President Kamala Harris toured a Minnesota Planned Parenthood clinic last month, making her the first sitting VP to visit an abortion facility.

At the time, Harris said "attacks against an individual's right to make decisions about their own body are outrageous, and in many instances, just plain immoral."

The demand for abortion where states have limited or fully restricted its access rose by 700%, Planned Parenthood's report noted. In 2023, more than two dozen Planned Parenthood affiliates helped more than 33,000 women get abortions through financial and transportation assistance.

"Since the Supreme Court’s decision to take away the federal constitutional right to abortion, more than 20 states have banned some or all abortions," the report noted. "For Planned Parenthood health center staff, this was a year of moving mountains: finding appointments in other states and the resources to get patients there, building as much capacity as possible for abortion appointments, fulfilling increased demand in some places for birth control, and much more."

Pro-life groups slammed the report on Friday.

"Planned Parenthood's annual report illustrates their priorities," Tessa Longbons Cox, senior researcher at Charlotte Lozier Institute told Fox News Digital. "Ultimately, they are an abortion business. It's no surprise that even as total patients and services fell from the previous year, profits soared and Planned Parenthood performed more abortions than ever."

The founder of pro-life group Live Action, Lila Rose, called the Biden administration's funding of Planned Parenthood "grotesque."

"Our government makes every American taxpayer complicit in this killing," she said.