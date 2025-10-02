University of Delaware condemns student comedy show's offensive Charlie Kirk reference

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Delaware Republican Party criticized the University of Delaware over a student-produced comedy show that included jokes about assassinated Turning Point USA (TPUSA) founder Charlie Kirk.

Delaware GOP executive Nick Miles posted on X that the university's Student Television Network aired "The Biweekly Show" with credits of "Special Thanks" that listed "CHATP GPT (sic), VIOLENCE, and CHARLIE KIRK'S KILLER at the end of its second episode of this school year."

"The Biweekly Show" is a comedy sketch program airing on student-run STN49.

Miles said once students noticed the credit, it was deleted and the episode was re-uploaded. He added that the university's Department of Communications ordered its removal.

"I’m told the department wanted it to ‘go away quietly,’" Miles wrote.

He continued, "No accountability just a cover-up."

Miles went on to say, "It was produced under faculty oversight, funded by the university, and greenlit through a sanctioned program. Who approved this and what consequences will follow?"

The first line of the show says, "More like Charlie twerked, the way that ass dropped."

According to WDEL, the show's three executive producers are all University of Delaware students.

The University of Delaware told Fox News Digital that it "unequivocally condemns the deeply offensive and insensitive language that appeared in the rolling credits of the live broadcast of a comedy program that was produced by the student-led television station."

"Following the live-streamed comedy show, a member of the station immediately raised concerns among student peers about offensive language in the credits. Recognizing the negative impact of that language, the group decided within hours of its original broadcast to remove the rolling credits before posting the content to their site," the university said.

"We want to state clearly that UD does not condone the use of any language that diminishes the value of human life. Respect and civility are core University values. UD remains committed to fostering opportunities for dialogue about civility and the responsibilities that come with free expression in a diverse and inclusive community."

The Delaware GOP did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment but told WDEL the jokes were "troubling."

"As an alumnus of the University of Delaware, I find this especially troubling," said Gene Truono, Chairman of the Delaware Republican Party.

"When I was a student, there was a level of civility and respect that would never have allowed something like this to be broadcast. The University owes its students, parents, and alumni real answers. Our state’s flagship university must take immediate action to investigate this incident, identify who allowed it, and ensure that nothing like this ever happens again. Silence and cover-ups cannot replace accountability," he said.

"The Delaware Republican Party emphasized that political bias and calls to violence have no place in taxpayer-supported institutions. The Party is calling on the University of Delaware to launch a transparent investigation, release the findings to the public, and implement measures to prevent future incidents."

Fox News Digital reached out to "The Biweekly Show" for comment and had its message referred to the university itself, who pointed to its earlier statement condemning the content.

Kirk was assassinated Sept. 10 during an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.