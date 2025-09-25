Georgetown acts quickly after disturbing flyers reemerge on campus mocking Charlie Kirk: 'Rest in p-ss'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Georgetown University said it removed a second wave of inflammatory posters mocking the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk and has reported the incident to the FBI.

Photos of the flyers at the elite Washington, D.C., university, including one that showed Kirk’s face with his eyes blacked out and the words "Follow your leader" and "Rest in p-ss Charlie," were first obtained by Fox News.

The posters were taped up Thursday night in Georgetown’s central Red Square, the school’s main free speech zone. They also carried QR codes and the seal of the "Georgetown John Brown Club," a group tied to leftist activism and past violence.

"Georgetown University has no tolerance for calls for violence or threats to the university," a university spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

CONSERVATIVE PAC TURNS TABLES ON LEFT-WING NARRATIVE DEFENDING TEACHERS WHO SMEAR CHARLIE KIRK

"Upon discovering the new flyers, the university removed them and reported them to the FBI. The university’s team of safety and security experts, including its police department and specialized threat assessment professionals, will continue to investigate this incident and work in partnership with law enforcement to ensure the safety of our community."

Shae McInnis, treasurer of the Georgetown College Republicans, told Fox News Digital he was taken aback by the flyers' reappearance on campus.

"Just even more shocked than I was [Wednesday]… it really makes me feel like our entire university is under attack by people with no decency and no respect for our society," he said.

McInnis said conservative students are now openly questioning whether it is even safe to host events on campus.

"Should I go out to this event? Should we have a Georgetown College Republicans event? Is that even safe now?" he asked. But, he added, his group refuses to back down: "They’re trying to shut us up, but we’re not going to. We’re going to be bolder, be louder and proclaim our message with confidence."

UNIVERSITIES CRACK DOWN ON EMPLOYEE SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS CELEBRATING, DEFENDING KIRK'S DEATH

U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon condemned the flyers Wednesday, writing on X that violent rhetoric on campus "must be condemned by institutional leaders."

The first round of posters appeared on Wednesday and used the slogan "Hey fascist! Catch!"

Accused assassin Tyler Robinson used the same phrase etched onto the shell casing in Charlie Kirk’s Sept. 10 killing at Utah Valley University. Those same flyers also declared, "The only political group that celebrates when Nazis die," alongside a QR code linking to the John Brown Gun Club.

McInnis said Thursday’s posters marked a clear escalation.

"[Wednesday] there were fewer posters on a less prominent area of campus. Today, they went to what’s called ‘Red Square,’ the main free speech zone… They went in broad daylight… They’re being even more brash."

SCHOOL ADMINISTRATOR WHO CALLED KIRK'S ASSASSINATION 'FAIR' NO LONGER EMPLOYED

He warned the rhetoric has already chilled free speech on campus. "How can people be safe to express themselves freely if they know their classmates could be wanting to kill them, literally kill them for expressing their own ideas?"

The John Brown Gun Club, cited in the Georgetown flyers, is classified as a far-left group by the Center for Counter Extremism. It has been linked to violence, including a July 4, 2025, armed attack on an ICE detention center in Texas that left an officer injured, and the 2019 attempted firebombing of an ICE facility in Tacoma, Washington, where attacker Willem van Spronsen was killed.

McInnis called for swift accountability.

"The university should identify every student involved, and they must be immediately expelled… If the university is not willing to do that, I would urge the federal government to please help," he said. "Please protect conservative students at Georgetown and across every campus in our country."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McMahon and the FBI did not immediately return Fox News Digital's additional request for comment Thursday.

Fox News Digital's Peter D'Abrosca, Kiera McDonald, and Andrew Murray contributed to this report.