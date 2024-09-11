Undecided voters not swayed by last debate, ‘still on the fence’ about the election: report

The New York Times spoke with undecided voters about their reactions after Tuesday's presidential debate, where a majority of them expressed being unswayed by the performances of both candidates.

The Times interviewed voters in five states and asked them whether the debate changed their views on the presidential race.

Shavanaka Kelly, who lives in Milwaukee, Wisconsin told the Times that her three daughters laughed at former President Trump claiming migrants were stealing and eating pets in Ohio.

"It was kind of like, ‘can you take him serious?’" Kelly said. However, Trump’s opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, did not move the needle either.

"She didn’t, kind of, separate herself," Kelly said, adding that she was "still on the fence."

One couple in Pennsylvania, were hoping to be convinced by either candidate by the end of the debate but were disappointed.

"It was all disappointing," Sharon Reed, a retired teacher who lives in central Pennsylvania.

"Mr. Trump’s tariffs and Ms. Harris’s aid to young families and small businesses — would help a couple like them, living on a fixed income that has not kept pace with inflation," the Times wrote.

However, after the debate, Sharon and her husband, Bob, both 77 years old, wondered how costly the candidates’ policies would be. They said that neither candidate delivered enough details on their immigration or foreign policy.

"In interviews with undecided voters, many of whom The Times has interviewed regularly over the last several months, they acknowledged that Ms. Harris seemed more presidential than Mr. Trump," the Times wrote.

A sophomore at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Samira Ali, was left "unsure" about whom to vote for and that Harris still had to "impress" her.

Another voter, Gerald Mayes, 40, felt "confused."

"Nothing is clear to me, and I am really trying to follow it … I want to know how all of this impacts my family financially," Mayes, based in Las Vegas, said.

"Trump had the more commanding presentation," Jason Henderson from Arizona, said. "There was nothing done by Harris that made me think she’s better. In any way."

However, two voters did end up convinced by the candidates’ performance.

North Carolina resident Kristen Morris said she, "became intrigued when Ms. Harris entered the race."

After the debate, Morris, 60, planned to vote for the vice president.

"My expectations have been met," Morris said.

The Times added, "Others who have been unimpressed with their choices also found the debate clarifying — but in their doubts about Ms. Harris."

One voter, based in Milwaukee, "felt nudged unexpectedly toward Trump."

"Trump’s pitch was a little more convincing than hers," Keilah Miller said. "I guess I’m leaning more on his facts than her vision."

"When Trump was in office — not going to lie — I was living way better," Miller, 34, added. "I’ve never been so down as in the past four years. It’s been so hard for me."

Fox News’ Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.