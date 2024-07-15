Trump says Project 2025 'goes way too far' with abortion restrictions

Former President Trump discussed his stance on abortion in an exclusive interview on "The Faulkner Focus," declaring that he does not agree with Project 2025's proposals on the issue.

"I have no idea what it is. It's a group of extremely conservative people, [they] got together and wrote up a wish list of things, many of which I disagree with entirely," said Trump in a sitdown that was taped ahead of Saturday afternoon's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where he was shot in the ear in a failed assassination attempt.

"They're too severe. Like on abortion. … From what I've heard, it's not too far, it's way too far."

Trump applauded the overturning of Roe v. Wade after adding three new Supreme Court justices during his administration.

"I did a great job by getting rid of Roe v. Wade, I was able to get it back into the states. And now I've given it back to the people."

Portrayed as a blueprint for a future Republican administration to restructure many parts of the U.S. government, Project 2025 , also known as the Presidential Transition Project, launched in April 2023 and is not associated with Trump's campaign.

According to Reuters, Project 2025 proposes making it illegal to mail abortion pills across state lines.

"Agenda 47 and President Trump’s RNC Platform are the only policies endorsed by President Trump for a second term," Trump campaign spokesperson Danielle Alvarez told Fox News Digital.

"Team Biden and the DNC are LYING and fear-mongering because they have NOTHING else to offer the American people. Remember this is the same group that lied to Americans and hid Joe Biden’s cognitive decline all these years."

Democrats have relentlessly attacked Trump's alleged connection to the project in the days following Biden's disastrous debate, accusing it of attempting to make radical changes to government staffing, abortion, taxes, drug prices and other issues, despite Trump's denial.

The Biden campaign X account alone has posted about Project 2025 over 100 times, including clips of Democrats and media personalities attacking it, since June 27, the date of the debate.

Trump previously disavowed the effort in a post on Truth Social, saying he didn't know who was behind the initiative that offers recommendations on how a future Republican president can begin to enact conservative changes upon entering office.

"I know nothing about Project 2025. I have no idea who is behind it," Trump wrote. "I disagree with some of the things they’re saying and some of the things they’re saying are absolutely ridiculous and abysmal. Anything they do, I wish them luck, but I have nothing to do with them."

Fox News' Andrew Mark Miller, Cameron Cawthorne, and Kyle Morris contributed to this report.