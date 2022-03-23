Ohio resident pleads for help from Biden admin to get family out of Ukraine: All we want is 'humanity'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Ukrainian Ohio resident sent a message to the Biden administration Wednesday as she pushes the White House for easier reunification of Ukrainian refugees with their American family members in the United States.

Diana Ewald and her sister Violetta Varga, who is currently in western Ukraine, joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss the challenges they have faced in reunification as Putin's assault continues.

"So the embassy in Ukraine is closed because of the war, so they're not able to get visas currently and they're not able to come over to the United States," Ewald said. "So what I'm asking for is not a refugee status, not bringing massive amounts of people over to the United States.

"All I'm asking for is humanity," she continued. "All I'm asking for is for my family to have the option to be able to come over and live in my home and wait this thing out."

The Biden administration is expected to announce a plan soon to expedite the entry of vulnerable Ukrainian refugees, many journalists and activists, into the United States.

The plan will reportedly also help to reunify Americans with their Ukrainian family members who are fleeing the war-torn nation.

"They're not seeking asylum," Ewald said. "They're just wanting to live. So they want to have the option to bring their family over so that they can stay in their homes, not seek asylum, not have refugee status, but simply wait it out so that they can survive and live."

Varga said she is currently in western Ukraine helping those who are fleeing to safer portions of the country to escape Russian attacks.

"When I got through the border and get into Ukraine for real," Varga said. "The sun was shining for me second time, and now I decided to be home because it's our home and our land."

President Biden is expected to travel to Europe this week, visiting NATO leaders in Belgium and Poland to discuss how the U.S. can support its allies as Putin's war on Ukraine continues.