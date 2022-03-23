Fight for Mariupol intensifies as US seeks more sanctions: LIVE UPDATES
Russian troops intensified their siege of the devastated and strategic port city of Mariupol, which it has failed to seize control of nearly a month into the Ukrainian war. Biden will head to Europe this week to coordinate with allies on military assistance for Ukraine and new sanctions on Russia, Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin spokesman Dmitri Peskov refused Tuesday to say his nation would not use nuclear weapons if it thought Russia could be destroyed.
Peskov said the conditions were consistent with the nations national security concept. “If there’s a threat to the very existence of our country, it can be used in accordance with this concept,” he stated in response to the question of whether Russia’s use of nuclear weapons could be completely ruled out, according to the Russian government-controlled news site TASS.
"Russian military doctrine envisions use of nuclear weapons in a first use scenario if it is losing a conventional conflict. Ukraine is exactly the scenario for which this was developed,” said Rebekah Koffler, who is a former DIA intelligence officer who specialized in Russia.
“They fear U.S. intervention in Ukraine because they fear we are conventionally superior,” she said. “And if they interpret our action as offensive rather than defensive, that is when the viability of Russian statehood would be threatened, in accordance with the Russian national security concept and military doctrine.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a statement ahead of this week's NATO and G7 summits.
"As of today, there are about a hundred thousand people in the city [Mariupol]. In inhumane conditions. In a complete blockade. No food, no water, no medicine. Under constant shelling, under constant bombing," he said.
"For more than a week now we have been trying to organize stable humanitarian corridors for Mariupol residents. And almost all our attempts, unfortunately, are disrupted by the Russian occupiers. By shelling or deliberate terror," Zelenskyy added.
He continued: "We continue to work at various levels to force Russia to peace. To the end of this brutal war. Ukrainian representatives are working on the negotiations, which continue virtually every day. It's very difficult. Sometimes scandalous. But step by step we are moving forward."
"We will work, we will fight in any way we can. Till the end. Bravely and openly. At all these sites. With full energy."
Russian troops destroyed a laboratory that helped improve management of radioactive waste at Chernobyl's nuclear power plant, the Ukrainian government said Tuesday.
The laboratory contained “highly active samples and samples of radionuclides that are now in the hands of the enemy, which we hope will harm itself and not the civilized world,” the Ukrainian state agency responsible for the Chernobyl exclusion zone said in its statement.
The laboratory was built in 2016 with the support of the European Commission at a cost of 6 million euros.
Forest fires also broke out near the plant on Monday, causing concerns that it could help spread radiation.
Russia took control of plant soon after invading a month ago.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office has launched a humanitarian website aimed at providing assistance to Ukrainians.
The website, help.gov.ua, has a number that people can dial as well as step-by-step instructions for delivering humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
The website comes as many Ukrainian cities have faced a constant barrage by Russian forces, with many residents struggling for food and medical supplies.
