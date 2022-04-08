Ukrainians fighting 'on our behalf': Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor weighed in on whom Ukraine is fighting for and the reasonableness of negotiating with Russia Friday on "Your World."

AMB. WILLIAM TAYLOR: [W]e are ratcheting up the support we're giving to Ukraine. And we are providing the weapons that they need. Neil, they're fighting for us. Let's be clear, the Ukrainians are fighting on our behalf. They're fighting the Russians. The Russians have started this war against Ukrainians that the Ukrainians didn't pick. But the unjustified, unprovoked attack that the Russians [waged] on Ukraine, that makes NATO stand up, sit up. And we are ready to defend. We're ready to defend ourselves.

Ukrainians are asking themselves that question. "Does it make sense?," they're asking themselves, "for us to have conversations with the Russians when they are doing this kind of act. When they are killing our people." … And the right question is to ask: Why negotiate with these people? Why negotiate with people who are killing everyday civilians? There is an answer, and so far the Ukrainians have gritted their teeth and had the conversations in order to see if there's some way to end this war, to stop this killing. However, negotiating with these killers makes less and less sense.

