Brett Velicovich highlights 'serious disconnect' getting military aid to Ukraine front lines

President Biden urged to 'get proof' US resources are going where they should on 'Fox & Friends'

The Fox News contributor urged the Biden administration to verify military aid sent to Ukraine is getting to the front lines of the war.

Fox News contributor Brett Velicovich highlighted the "serious disconnect" with getting military aid to the front lines in Ukraine, Thursday,  after President Biden unveiled a new military aid package in the fight against Russia. Velicovich urged the Biden administration to "get proof" that resources arriving where they should on "Fox & Friends" as the war rages on. 

RUSSIA MAKES NUCLEAR THREAT TO SWEDEN, FINLAND OVER NATO CONSIDERATION

BRETT VELICOVICH: There are serious issues and this disconnect right now about aid that supposedly is going in and actually making it to the front lines, and to see that all you have to do is look at a Ukrainian soldier who's sitting at a checkpoint in Kyiv, for instance, versus a soldier that's actually on the front fighting every single day. These checkpoints have a ton of kit. They've got a ton of tactical gear. That's great, but I personally see these groups are fighting Russians on the front. They're taking casualties daily. You can literally hear explosions, artillery going off in the background, and they're doing everything they can with the very little equipment they have. So I'm telling the administration, if you are going to send lifesaving equipment to Ukraine, you better make sure you know exactly where it's going. Don't just accept some minister or generals word for it. Get proof it's going to the front lines. 

