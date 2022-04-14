Russian flagship of Black Sea fleet severely damaged, evacuated
Russian media reported on Thursday that the flagship of its Black Sea fleet had been seriously damaged and was evacuated, claiming there was a fire that caused ammunition on board to blow up. Ukrainian officials, however, said that the ship had been hit by two Ukrainian cruise missiles.
The West got it so right and Russia got it so wrong when it came to intelligence before the war in Ukraine.
Now, according to an expert on Russian intelligence services, President Vladimir Putin is looking for the spy who shafted him. "We hear some new rumors and more information about an apparent hunt for a traitor inside the FSB, Russia's federal security service, because lots of people are asking themselves right now in Moscow, why is it that US intelligence was so exact, so precise before the invasion," said Andrei Soldatov.
Soldatov thinks the United States and NATO learned the details of Russian planning from more than just electronic intercepts, because he says Russia has a Byzantine system and the way decisions are made is never clear. So Putin would assume that someone sang. And it would be convenient to hang his military losses on that someone.
Russia’s flagship of its Black Sea fleet was seriously damaged and had to be evacuated on Wednesday, Russia confirmed, according to reports.
The Russian government said a fire on the ship caused an explosion, according to Russian media but Ukrainian officials said the ship had been hit by two missiles.
Maksym Marchenko, governor the Odesa region, said "Neptune missiles guarding the Black Sea caused very serious damage," to the Russian Moskva missile cruiser, according to Reuters.
Last month, Ukraine said it damaged another Russian ship on the Sea of Azov.
