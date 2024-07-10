Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

UFC

UFC's Dana White to precede Donald Trump's nomination acceptance at Republican National Convention: report

Dana White also spoke at the 2016 RNC

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 10 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 10

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Dana White has long spoken of his friendship with former President Donald Trump, and his support will be loud very soon.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the UFC president is set to give a speech at next week's Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Not only will White speak, but the WSJ says White's speech will come right before Trump's, where he will accept the GOP nomination for this year's election.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dana White and Donald Trump smile

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, UFC president Dana White, and Kid Rock pose fora photo during the UFC 295 event at Madison Square Garden on November 11, 2023 in New York City. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Trump has been spotted at numerous UFC events over the years. Most recently, he was at UFC 302 in Newark for the Islam Makhachev-Dustin Poirier bout, just two days after he was found guilty on all counts of falsifying business records in the first degree.

Prior to that, he was at UFC 299 in Miami, just hours after a rally in Georgia where he gave White praise.

"Dana White has done a great job. I hope he doesn't run for office against me. He's done a fantastic job. It's an easier business than politics," Trump said at the March 9 rally.

Donald Trump waves to crowd

UFC president Dana White and former United States president Donald Trump attend the UFC 296 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 16, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC FIGHTER IGOR SEVERINO SUSPENDED NINE MONTHS, FINED AFTER BITING OPPONENT DURING FIGHT: REPORT

"It's the closest thing I can see really reflective of the election process that we have in this country, the UFC fights. That may be a little tamer than the election business," he joked.

Trump took in four UFC events last year, including UFC 287 (also in Miami) and UFC 296 (in Las Vegas) to watch Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington, respectively, who have both shown their support for Trump. Both fighters lost their respective bouts. 

He also went to UFC 290 in Las Vegas and UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump and UFC president Dana White are seen in attendance during the UFC 287 event at Kaseya Center on April 08, 2023 in Miami, Florida.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump and UFC president Dana White are seen in attendance during the UFC 287 event at Kaseya Center on April 08, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

White spoke at several Trump rallies in 2020 as well as the 2016 RNC in Cleveland.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.