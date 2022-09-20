Tyrus: People were behind him because he was different

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tyrus discussed with Greg Gutfeld and guests the reasoning behind why voters backed Trump and how Trump is the "disrupter in chief" on "Gutfeld!"

TYRUS: I'm begging you to be thoughtful. Round it all out for us. You know what? DeSantis may be the perfect Republican, but I like the disrupter in chief. I like the fact that he didn't trust anyone because most politicians are dirty. When he said drain the swamp, he didn't say the Democratic swamp and he punked. Let's be real. And the reason why they privately didn't like him was, and not publicly is because he had the transcripts. He wasn't afraid to go, are you questioning me? Well, didn't you do this and didn't you ask me for money? And this year, because he didn't need any of them. He would. People were behind him because he was different, because he was not a politician. The problem is we have too many politicians in the government and we need more people who are walking in like we got to clean this place up.

