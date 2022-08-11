Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Tyrus: There is no place for a phone on the baseball field

Tyrus slams the Pittsburgh baseball player having his phone on the field

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
That has no place on the baseball field: Tyrus Video

That has no place on the baseball field: Tyrus

Greg Gutfeld and guests discusses how a baseball player for the Pittsburgh Pirates dropped his phone out of his pocket while sliding into third on ‘Gutfeld!’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tyrus discussed with Greg Gutfeld and guests the reason behind why he think the Pittsburgh Pirates player that dropped his phone while sliding into third base should be suspended on "Gutfeld!"

GREG GUTFELD: WHO WILL THE FBI COME FOR NEXT?

TYRUS: That has no place on the baseball field. I think he should be suspended for it. I hate it. You know, you're a professional athlete. What message you sent, like it's pathetic. You're so important, you're bigger than the game. Because what are you going to text? The trade deadline already passed. You're good. There was no reason for him to have his phone in his pocket other than arrogance. It's probably why the Pittsburgh Pirates are in the situation they're in, you know? But like. Yeah, for the greats who play the game. Yeah, dead last. But it's embarrassing, and it really shouldn't happen. There's no place for it. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE:

Should you still take a call after they say play ball?: Gutfeld Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.