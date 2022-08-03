Expand / Collapse search
Tyrus: No man in his right mind is ever going to let a self-driving car drive him

Greg Gutfeld and guests discuss how a study shows that driverless cars might need gender settings on ‘Gutfeld!’

Tyrus discussed how no man will allow himself to be driven by a self-driving car and a study regarding gender settings in driverless vehicles on "Gutfeld!"

TYRUS: Listen, I don't care how many genders you put on this thing. The one gender you won't is a man. No man in his right mind is ever going to let a self-driving car drive him. I have spent my whole life driving with a self-person on the side, telling me how to drive and the last thing I'd do is just let go. The steering wheel, steering wheel is all we got. It's what keeps us going. What's keeping us from just. I love you, honey. That's all we got. And so I will never, ever imagine that this will happen. You drive your self car, I'll be like this. Oh, we're having a curve now. You've got to do your seatbelts on. Keep telling me. Go ahead, bro.

