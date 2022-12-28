Tyrus blasts Biden admin's response to Southwest Airlines debacle: No help when Americans are in trouble

Fox News contributor Tyrus weighed in on whether the Biden administration would have responded to the Southwest Airlines debacle differently if it involved illegal immigrants on "The Five" Wednesday.

TYRUS: The CEO knows that if it drops and they get in trouble, the government will step in and save them again. But we have to look, who does this really affect? You made a great point about there's no first class on Southwest. Right. So the chances are that [it's] usually a lower socioeconomic class that are flying these flights. Right. So sorry. They didn't update their systems. Sorry. That's why you get the cheap flights. Want to get away?

THOUSANDS OF BAGS PILE UP IN AIRPORTS' BAGGAGE CLAIMS AFTER CHRISTMAS DELAYS

But here's the deal: If they were illegal immigrants stuck at the airport, buses would have showed up, the United States government would have found airplanes to fly them at night to get them where to go… And the same thing with the blizzard, where were the federal agents? We don't see any help from this administration when American people are in trouble because Buttigieg could make some things happen. He can get some buses, we can get some stuff. It might not be planes, trains and automobiles… Hey, it might not be the way you get there, but we'll get you there because that's the American way. Nope. We'll let you know on Saturday.

In the meantime, just sleeping at an airport for anyone who's ever done it, not a good time.