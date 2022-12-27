RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY: Pete Buttigieg sees an opportunity to deflect from his own incompetence

Fox News' Rachael Campos-Duffy calls out Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg after Americans face cancelations and delays before traveling for the holidays on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY: Pete's got a message for them, too: You might have spent Christmas in the airport, but you'll be home in time for Kwanzaa. Is that really what stranded Americans need? The secretary of Transportation went AWOL wishing Happy Kwanzaa from an undisclosed location. The truth is Pete Buttigieg doesn't want this job. He thinks he's better than this job. He wanted to be president, but the American people rejected him, and so he's stuck being the airports czar, and he can't even handle that.

THOUSANDS OF BAGS PILE UP IN AIRPORTS' BAGGAGE CLAIMS AFTER CHRISTMAS DELAYS

Anytime there's a crisis, he goes into hiding. When our supply chain snapped, he took a longer parental leave than I did, and I gave birth, and I was nursing! When the rail union threatened to strike, Pete took a personal trip to Portugal, basking in the city of Porto as our rail system was on the verge of crumbling. He doesn't want to get his hands dirty, Buttigieg only pops up when he sees a political opportunity, like using taxpayer dollars to buy Chinese solar panels and European windmills that will fall apart in a couple of years. Buttigieg only likes talking about roads and bridges if he can call them racist.

Buttigieg has a new boogeyman. Southwest Airlines, because they canceled 70% of their flights and people are mad. So now Pete sees an opportunity to deflect from his own incompetence.