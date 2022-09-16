Expand / Collapse search
Twitter does 'whatever the heck' it wants with users' data: Josh Hawley

The GOP senator claims Big Tech is willing to turn over its keys to the Biden administration

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Josh Hawley: Thousands of Twitter employees have access to user data

Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley joined 'The Ingraham Angle' to share the 'chilling' information a former Twitter engineer admitted to under oath regarding access to user data.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., recapped for "The Ingraham Angle" his encounter with a Twitter executive who appeared before the Senate Homeland Security Committee on Wednesday.

JOSH HAWLEY: They had access — 4,000 of them have access. And what they're doing with it is whatever the heck they want. And here's the really, really chilling thing is the whistleblower told me under oath that he believes that Twitter engineers have doxxed users before, you know, taking their personal information, putting it out there in the public. He thinks that it's very possible that Twitter engineers have gotten into people's accounts and altered stuff in the account — your record of tweets, maybe even tweeted out under your name, under the user's name. 

FORMER TWITTER ENGINEER ADMITS ACCESS TO USER DATA UNDER GRILLING FROM SEN. JOSH HAWLEY: 'YES OR NO?'

It's absolutely unbelievable. And here's the thing: We know that these companies are far-left companies. The employees are overwhelmingly leftist. We know that they love to censor. And here we have real-world proof that literally thousands of left-wing Twitter employees can hack accounts and do whatever they want any time they want.

WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT BELOW:

Josh Hawley on the alliance between the left and big corporations Video
