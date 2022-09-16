Twitter does 'whatever the heck' it wants with users' data: Josh Hawley

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., recapped for "The Ingraham Angle" his encounter with a Twitter executive who appeared before the Senate Homeland Security Committee on Wednesday.

JOSH HAWLEY: They had access — 4,000 of them have access. And what they're doing with it is whatever the heck they want. And here's the really, really chilling thing is the whistleblower told me under oath that he believes that Twitter engineers have doxxed users before, you know, taking their personal information, putting it out there in the public. He thinks that it's very possible that Twitter engineers have gotten into people's accounts and altered stuff in the account — your record of tweets, maybe even tweeted out under your name, under the user's name.

It's absolutely unbelievable. And here's the thing: We know that these companies are far-left companies. The employees are overwhelmingly leftist. We know that they love to censor. And here we have real-world proof that literally thousands of left-wing Twitter employees can hack accounts and do whatever they want any time they want.

