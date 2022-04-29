Twitter users shocked by ‘ridiculous’ TikTok of new ‘disinformation czar’ singing: ‘God help us’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Twitter users erupted after an unearthed TikTok video of the Biden administration's new Disinformation Governance Board executive director singing a revised version of Mary Poppins’ "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" tailored around "information laundering."

"You can just call me the Mary Poppins of disinformation," Nina Jankowicz tweeted in February 2021, attaching a link to her musical reprisal.

Jankowicz tweeted on Wednesday that she was "Honored to be serving in the Biden Administration @DHSgov and helping shape our counter-disinformation efforts," after which interested users began digging into past tweets of the new board leader to discover more about the mysterious new segment of the Department of Homeland Security.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas broke the news when he testified Wednesday that the DHS was forming a "Disinformation Governance Board" to combat misinformation ahead of the 2022 midterms .

A number of accounts reacted in disbelief, amusement and concern after discovering Jankowicz’s disinformation jingle.

"This one absolutely has to go into the 2022 Time Capsule. #MinistryOfTruth," tweeted veteran Hollywood actor James Woods.

"This is who the government is trying to put in charge of regulating YOUR speech," wrote Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

Former Georgia congressional candidate Barrington Martin II asked "is this a joke?"

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ press secretary also weighed in on the video: "I mean, she wrote a whole book based on the premise that you can be a CIA agent and also ~marginalized~ at the same time so she’s the perfect censor kween for the Biden regime," Christina Pushaw wrote.

"I’d like to apologize for this on behalf of all theater people," author and columnist David Marcus quipped.

"This can’t be real. But it is…" tweeted The Hill columnist Joe Concha.

"This is the new Biden administration head of Ministry of Truth, Nina Jankowicz. She is in charge of what’s truth and fiction in America. Every time you think the Biden administration can’t get more ridiculous," added OutKick founder Clay Travis.

Author and political commentator Ajit Datta reacted with snarky nihilism when he said ,"Who would have thought the collapse of the world's greatest empire would be so funny..."

Meanwhile, RealClearPolitics Co-founder and President Tom Bevan reacted in disbelief. "Wait, this is real? I thought it was a joke or a deep fake or something," he wrote.

"God help us," author Mark Davis bluntly tweeted.