Twitter torches Biden for claiming it 'doesn't sound like' there's a recession: 'Out of touch.'

Conservative Twitter users berated President Biden after he insisted that it doesn’t "sound like" the U.S. had entered a recession in a speech from the White House on Thursday afternoon.

On the day new economic data revealed that the U.S. experienced its second consecutive quarter of negative GDP – a traditional indicator of a nation in a recession – Biden made a passive-aggressive comment denying that the U.S. economy was in a recession.

Biden’s quip came during a White House address about the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Towards the end of his remarks, Biden took time to swipe at reports that the U.S. is technically in a recession. He promoted the economy’s strong points, denied the recession and walked off without taking any questions.

He began by stating that because of foreign corporations seeking to invest in the United States, the country is undergoing the "strongest rebound in American manufacturing in over three decades, creating over 613,000 manufacturing jobs." He also touted the "CHIPS bill" claiming it would create "another $72 billion for incentives and tax credits to expand semi-conductor production."

Biden then asserted that the Inflation Reduction Act would add "another $370 billion in clean energy tax credits in reconciliation, including incentives to accelerate domestic production of solar panels wind turbines, batteries and critical materials processing."

He then concluded with his dig: "That doesn’t sound like a recession to me." He walked off without acknowledging the press as they clamored for him to answer questions.

In the past, Biden has claimed he didn’t think the U.S. would be entering a recession in the near future, and his administration, including White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and economic advisor Brian Deese, is now denying that the U.S. is in a recession, despite the numbers saying otherwise.

Conservatives on Twitter derided Biden for the outright denial.

"It’s reassuring to be lied to in such a calm and grandfatherly way," remarked conservative author David Marcus.

The Heritage Foundation Twitter account even had to comment, writing, "Out. Of. Touch."

Donald Trump Jr. slammed Biden, his party and the mainstream media in one fell swoop, tweeting, "What a disgrace… not just Joe, not just the democrats who are happy to see the US economy get battered to further their insane agenda, but also the MSM for their refusal to asks even the basic questions about this unmitigated disaster."

"YOU walk away without taking questions," tweeted The Spectator contributing editor Stephen Miller, mocking how Biden’s handlers give him directions on note cards.

GOP flack Matt Whitlock wrote, "65% of the country thinks we are already in a recession. 80% think the country is on the wrong track. 75% of Democrats don’t want Biden to run again. Biden: Everything is awesome, I won’t be taking any questions."

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, mocked the president’s stance, tweeting, "Live from the White House, Biden's economy really is a happy-go-lucky fun time and things are going great!"

Townhall.com’s account summed up the clip, tweeting, "Biden takes ZERO questions on the day that Q2 GDP showed that America has entered a recession."

