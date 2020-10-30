Mark Morgan slams Twitter as 'un-American' for suspending his account over tweet on border wall

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Mark Morgan slammed Twitter as "un-American" for briefly suspending his account after he touted the success of the wall along the southern border.

The Big Tech giant suspended his account for violating its "hateful content" policy by tweeting that the border wall helps stop “gang members, murderers, sexual predators, and drugs” from entering the United States, which Twitter reversed after an appeal.

"What [Twitter is] wanting to and tried to do is obvious," Morgan told "America's Newsroom" Friday.

"With just days left in the election, what they saw was the immigration narrative shift to show what the president has done and the success that he's had," he said. "That's what they were trying to stop. That's what they were trying to censor."

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey told senators during a hearing this week his company did not find Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei's tweets calling for death to Israel in violation because they are considered "saber-rattling," because he is a world leader, yet Morgan was suspended.

"That's absurd," Morgan said. "What every American should be concerned about is Jack. That man gets to decide. He's the judge, jury, and executioner about what is appropriate to say or not ... that is unAmerican."

He added, "He should not have that ability and we should all be united to make sure this ends."

A Twitter spokesperson said the decision, which was first reported by The Federalist, was reversed "following an appeal by the account owner and further evaluation from our team."

Morgan said Twitter's response doesn't "pass the B.S. test."

"We filed an appeal. They denied it," he said, adding that his account was restored after news of the suspension began to go viral.

"We know what happened," Morgan concluded.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.