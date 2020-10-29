Twitter briefly suspends CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan after he touts success of border wall: report

Twitter briefly suspended the account of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Mark Morgan on Wednesday after he touted the success of the wall along the southern border, according to The Federalist.

Citing “screenshots shared exclusively with The Federalist,” the organization reported that Twitter locked Morgan’s account for violating its “hateful conduct” policy by tweeting that the border wall helps stop “gang members, murderers, sexual predators, and drugs” from entering the United States.

“It’s fact, walls work,” Morgan wrote, according to the screenshots.

“You may not promote violence against, threaten, or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease,” Twitter told Morgan, according to The Federalist.

“In recent weeks, the commissioner had been free to publish content on the site touting the accomplishments of border agents keeping America safe. It’s not clear what has recently changed in Twitter’s algorithm or policing that resulted in this post’s shutdown of his account when other similar posts went unblocked,” Federalist reporter Tristan Justice wrote.

As of Thursday afternoon, Morgan’s account appeared to be unlocked.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“If you look at the tweet in question again, every mile helps us stop gang members, murderers, and pedophiles from entering our country. It’s just a fact,” Morgan told The Federalist. “I’m sure somebody on that Twitter team has heard that everyone that illegally enters are just good people looking for a better way of life… American people ultimately don’t get to hear the truth because someone at Twitter, based on their own ideology, pushed a button to prevent the truth from coming out.”

On Wednesday, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, ripped into Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey during a hearing with tech titans, accusing him and his social media platform of improperly censoring reporting that reflected poorly on Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, asking at one point, "Who the hell elected you?"

The exchange came as Republicans over the last several weeks have decried Twitter's actions to lock the New York Post's Twitter account, and censor links to the outlet's stories, on Biden's son, Hunter, and his overseas business dealings.

Dorsey claimed that his policies are “making sure that more voices on the platform are possible,” which is done by silencing abuse and harassment. At one point during the hearing, he struggled to name a single liberal person or entity that has been censored by the platform that frequently silences conservatives.

Fox News’ Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.