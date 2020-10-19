Twitter, Facebook have censored Trump 65 times compared to zero for Biden, study says

President Trump has been censored by Facebook and Twitter 65 times since May 2018, while Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has gone completely unchecked by the social media giants, according to a new study by the Media Research Center.

“Big Tech has caused serious damage to President Donald Trump’s ability to be heard on social media. Twitter and Facebook have censored the president’s social media accounts and the accounts belonging to his re-election campaign at least 65 times. In contrast, the companies have not censored... Joe Biden and his campaign accounts. At all,” MRC analysts Corinne Weaver and Alec Schemmel wrote.

'THE SOCIAL DILEMMA' FILMMAKER SAYS ‘ANY COUNTRY’ COULD MEDDLE IN ELECTION WITH WEAPON OF MASS MISINFORMATION

The Media Research Center’s Techwatch unit went through all social media posts by Trump, Biden and their campaigns from May 2018 through Oct. 16, 2020, and found that Biden was “untouched” while Trump was censored a whopping 65 times.

“Twitter composes the bulk of the problem, with 98 percent of all the instances of censorship,” Weaver and Schemmel wrote as the platform has come under fire for censoring New York Post reporting that detailed allegedly corrupt business deals by Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden.

“Twitter has been far and away the biggest offender, labeling, fact-checking, and Trump’s tweets and the tweets from his campaign accounts 64 times since the president’s election. Tweets about the president’s concern over mail-in voting, COVID-19, and the Black Lives Matter protests have been given ‘public interest notices,'” Weaver and Schemmel wrote.

EX-FACEBOOK HONCHO TIM KENDALL SAYS BIG TECH IS A ‘THREAT TO DEMOCRACY,’ CALLS FOR SOCIAL MEDIA REFORM

Weaver and Schemmel then listed examples of Twitter censorship, including removing tweets about the drug hydroxychloroquine, various memes being vanished from the platform and the infamous crackdown on the New York Post bombshell about Hunter Biden.

“This censorship goes back as far as the beginning of the Trump presidency,” Weaver and Schemmel added. “The Trump campaign’s accounts have also been struck by censorship on Twitter.”

The study indicates that Facebook has censored Trump five times over the same time frame.

EX-GOOGLE STAFFER WARNS SOCIAL MEDIA, APPS ARE 'BIG TOBACCO FOR OUR BRAINS'

“Each time, the platform has made the statement that it opposes whatever Trump and the campaign have said or stood for,” Weaver and Schemmel wrote. “A video attacking Antifa was removed from the platform, because it violated the platform’s ‘organized hate policy' for featuring an upside-down red triangle. The ad asked supporters to sign a petition and ‘stand with your President and his decision to declare ANTIFA a Terrorist Organization.’ The ad was removed from both the president’s page and his campaign’s page.”

The researchers noted that “multiple violent Antifa pages” remain on Facebook.

Last week, Republican Sens. Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham and Josh Hawley called on the heads of Twitter and Facebook to testify, and said a subpoena was in the works, as critics claimed the social media platforms have been censoring reporting critical of Democrats.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“It has no precedent in the history of democracy. The Senate Judiciary Committee wants to know what the hell is going on,” Cruz, R-Texas, said.

Fox News' Marissa Schultz contributed to this report.