Social media backlash resurrected over Biden's transition team's ties to Facebook and Twitter

The Biden campaign is facing renewed criticism over its deep connections with Big Tech after both Twitter and Facebook censored a story from The New York Post detailing allegedly corrupt business deals by Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden.

FORMER KAMALA HARRIS PRESS SECRETARY IS TOP TWITTER COMMUNICATIONS OFFICIAL, ANNOUNCED REMOVAL OF CLIP

The move prompted fresh criticism on social media over the Biden transition team’s hiring of top Facebook executive Jessica Hertz, which reportedly came days after the 2020 Democrat’s campaign penned a letter to the social media giant urging them to censor President Trump’s posts.

Twitter’s suppression of the Hunter Biden revelations also came days after the company’s director of public policy, Carlos Monje, reportedly left his post to work for the Biden transition team.

Joe Concha, a media reporter for The Hill, underscored the timing of the events on Twitter Sunday after a user observed that the New York Post is “still locked out of its Twitter account for publishing a story that made Joe Biden look bad.”

TWITTER LOCKS OFFICIAL TRUMP CAMPAIGN ACCOUNT AFTER SHARING HUNTER BIDEN VIDEO

“In a related story, Carlos Monje recently left Twitter as director of public policy to join Joe Biden’s transitional team,” Concha wrote.

Other Twitter users accused the Biden campaign of “not even trying to hide it at all,” noting that both Hertz and Monje have history working for Democrats.

Hertz was principal deputy counsel in the Office of the Vice President from 2012 to 2014 according to her LinkedIn, while Monje worked on the Obama White House's Domestic Policy Council according to his LinkedIn.

Hertz will oversee enforcement of the Biden campaign's ethics plan and related matters.

"As the Vice President’s former deputy counsel with experience advising high-level federal agency officials, Jess is exactly the kind of thoughtful and principled decision-maker who can ensure the Vice President’s high standards are upheld during the transition," a campaign spokesperson told the New York Post.

Biden has come under fire from progressives for criticizing Big Tech while hiring or accepting advice from some of its defenders.

Out of the Biden campaign's nearly 700-person volunteer advisory group, eight members work for Facebook, Apple, Google or Amazon, the New York Times reported in August.

“Many technology giants and their executives have not only abused their power but misled the American people, damaged our democracy and evaded any form of responsibility,” a Biden spokesperson told the New York Times at the time. “Anyone who thinks that campaign volunteers or advisers will change Joe Biden’s fundamental commitment to stopping the abuse of power and stepping up for the middle class doesn’t know Joe Biden.”

Fox News' inquiries to the Biden campaign and Trump campaign were not immediately returned.

Fox News' Yael Halon contributed to this report.