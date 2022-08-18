Twitter critics blast George Gascón for labeling recall effort a 'political power grab': 'You're a joke'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón came under fire on Twitter after tweeting Monday that the recall effort against him was an "attempted political power grab."

"Grateful to move forward from this attempted political power grab-rest assured LA County, the work hasn’t stopped. My primary focus has been & will always be keeping us safe & creating a more equitable justice system for all. I remain strongly committed to that work & to you," he wrote.

The controversial prosecutor, who holds a record of criticism for his allegedly soft-on-crime policies that have created a safe haven for criminals in Los Angeles County, survived Monday's recall bid after the campaign against him failed to gather enough signatures.

Critics took to Twitter to voice their frustration with the outcome, including actor Dean Cain, who quote tweeted Gascón's post with the caption: "You're a joke."

Another quote tweet from actress Tonja Walker slammed the liberal DA, saying, "The power grab comes from you and the county. Read the article."

"And how can anyone trust the signatures were not valid? One sentence says 9000 plus were not valid beyond reasonable doubt. Another says over 175k were invalid. How can we trust anyone?"

California assemblywoman Suzette Valladares quote tweeted her own criticism as well, writing, "Spare me your failure and political spin. What’s clear is that a HUGE number of LA County residents feel unsafe and that George Gascon’s agenda puts lives at risk. Whether it’s a recall or in 2024 - George Gascón and his pro-criminal policies have to go."

Another quote tweet from California Assembly candidate Joe Patterson urged Gascón to change course by "seeking justice for victims of crime."

Critics stoked the flames of outrage in the comments section of Gascón's post as well.

California U.S. Senate candidate Tim Ursich, Jr. called out alleged hypocrisy from the left, writing," Absolutely speechless." and adding that, while Democrats heavily support mail-in voting for its lack of fraudulence, many of the signatures against Gascón were disqualified for being allegedly illegitimate.

Others echoed the argument, labeling the recall attempt as illegitimate, rigged and hypocritical. Many also ripped Gascón on the familiar note that his policies provoked chaos within his community and continued to call for his role to be rescinded.