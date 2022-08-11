Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

George Gascón ripped after cop killing by repeat offender suspect: 'He doesn't listen'

Victims' rights advocate says three officers killed by repeat offenders released from custody

Taylor Penley
By Taylor Penley | Fox News
close
Former LA deputy DA rips Gascon: Policies are 'eroding' confidence in justice system, 'endangering' public Video

Former LA deputy DA rips Gascon: Policies are 'eroding' confidence in justice system, 'endangering' public

Former Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney Kathy Cady joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss the impact of LA DA George Gascon's policies following the killing of California police officer Gardiel Solorio.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney and victims' rights advocate Kathy Cady ripped the city's notoriously soft-on-crime District Attorney George Gascón over the murder of a police officer by a repeat offender.

The suspect, Carlos Daniel Delicid, had been released from jail prior to a carjacking incident where he's accused of gunning down California police officer Gardiel Solorio. 

"He shouldn't have been out [at the time he shot Solorio]. He should have been in custody and it would appear that the reason he's out is directly related to Gascón's policies," Cady told "Fox & Friends First" host Todd Piro on Thursday.

LOS ANGELES DA GEORGE GASCON DEFENDS RECORD ON CRIME: ‘I KNOW HOW TO KEEP COMMUNITIES SAFE’

Monterey Park Police Officer Gardiel Solorio, right, was killed in an attempted carjacking outside an LA Fitness gym Monday, according to authorities.

Monterey Park Police Officer Gardiel Solorio, right, was killed in an attempted carjacking outside an LA Fitness gym Monday, according to authorities. (Monterey Park Police Department)

Cady detailed some of Gascón's controversial policies, including his refusal to allow allegations to be filed, refusing to allow prosecutors to ask for bail as well as forcing prosecutors to agree to probation as long as the option is on the table.

LOS ANGELES DA GEORGE GASCON ANNOUNCES CHARGES FOR DRIVER IN FIERY CRASH THAT KILLED 6

LOS ANGELES CA AUGUST 8, 2022 -- District Attorney George Gascon announced in a press conference that Nicole Lorraine Linton, a nurse from Houston, will be charged with six counts of murder for the Windsor Hills crash Monday afternoon, Aug. 8, 2022. 

LOS ANGELES CA AUGUST 8, 2022 -- District Attorney George Gascon announced in a press conference that Nicole Lorraine Linton, a nurse from Houston, will be charged with six counts of murder for the Windsor Hills crash Monday afternoon, Aug. 8, 2022.  (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

"Once again, it's Gascón's policies that have resulted in another officer's life having been murdered and his family being devastated," she said, adding, "This is the third law enforcement officer that we know of who has been killed where the person who murdered was out of custody directly related to Gascón's policies…" 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cady said Gascón is "eroding" the public's confidence in the justice system and is "endangering" affected communities as well.

George Gascon recall campaign isn't partisan: Former LA Deputy District Attorney Video

"He doesn't listen," she added, noting his insistence on doubling down on failing crime policies even as members of his communities issue dire warnings and pleas.

Taylor Penley is a production assistant with Fox News.