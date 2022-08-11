George Gascón ripped after cop killing by repeat offender suspect: 'He doesn't listen'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney and victims' rights advocate Kathy Cady ripped the city's notoriously soft-on-crime District Attorney George Gascón over the murder of a police officer by a repeat offender.

The suspect, Carlos Daniel Delicid, had been released from jail prior to a carjacking incident where he's accused of gunning down California police officer Gardiel Solorio.

"He shouldn't have been out [at the time he shot Solorio]. He should have been in custody and it would appear that the reason he's out is directly related to Gascón's policies," Cady told "Fox & Friends First" host Todd Piro on Thursday.

LOS ANGELES DA GEORGE GASCON DEFENDS RECORD ON CRIME: ‘I KNOW HOW TO KEEP COMMUNITIES SAFE’

Cady detailed some of Gascón's controversial policies, including his refusal to allow allegations to be filed, refusing to allow prosecutors to ask for bail as well as forcing prosecutors to agree to probation as long as the option is on the table.

LOS ANGELES DA GEORGE GASCON ANNOUNCES CHARGES FOR DRIVER IN FIERY CRASH THAT KILLED 6

"Once again, it's Gascón's policies that have resulted in another officer's life having been murdered and his family being devastated," she said, adding, "This is the third law enforcement officer that we know of who has been killed where the person who murdered was out of custody directly related to Gascón's policies…"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cady said Gascón is "eroding" the public's confidence in the justice system and is "endangering" affected communities as well.

"He doesn't listen," she added, noting his insistence on doubling down on failing crime policies even as members of his communities issue dire warnings and pleas.