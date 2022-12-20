Twitter celebrates Trump-era immigration rule being upheld by Supreme Court as border crisis worsens

Twitter applauded the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold Title 42, a Trump-era immigration measure that helped the government secure the southern border.

The border crisis has only worsened in the past year, as President Joe Biden attempted to deflect criticism for not visiting the border in person. But border crossings surged to record levels as Title 42 was scheduled to expire on Dec. 21, this Wednesday.

The Supreme Court stepped in with just two days left to go before the order expired. The decision came after 19 states requested that the court issue an emergency stay.

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk responded to the news with just two words: "Thank God."

Texas Governor Gregg Abbott said the Supreme Court’s decision was a victory for preventing illegal immigration in a viral tweet with over 28,000 likes on Twitter. "Texas and other states are insisting that the Court leave Title 42 in place. Today's order is a step in that direction. This helps prevent illegal immigration."

The policy has been used to avert migrants more than 2.5 million times. This year alone, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) sources told Fox News that migrant numbers for FY 2023, which began in October, are at over 485,000.

Congressman Tim Scott also reacted to the Supreme Court’s decision. "Good. Title 42 will protect our communities from Biden’s reckless border policies."

Fox News commentator Tomi Lahren likewise commended the decision, but questioned what would happen after even the Supreme Court’s stay of Title 42 elapses. "Title 42 has been saved, for now. It’s only a matter of time before it expires. Then what? Open the flood gates?!"

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who filed a motion to the Supreme Court that prompted the emergency stay, said that keeping Title 42 in place for longer would be a "fight."

"The fight to keep Title 42 in place continues. I will continue to do everything I can in court to ensure our border is secure."

