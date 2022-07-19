TV ratings: ‘The Five,’ ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ help Fox News lead cable for 28th straight week

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News Channel dominated basic cable from July 11-17, finishing with the largest average audience for the 28th consecutive week.

Fox News averaged 1.4 million viewers last week, while no other basic cable channel surpassed the one-million viewer mark. Fox News also came out on top during the primetime hours of 8-11 p.m., averaging 2.2 million viewers compared to 1.3 million for second-place MSNBC.

It was the 74th straight week that Fox News outdrew CNN and MSNBC among both total and primetime viewers.

Fox News’ success continued among the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults age 25-54, averaging 202,000 total demo viewers and 311,000 during primetime to lead basic cable in both categories.

While MSNBC finished second among total viewers, the liberal network continued to have difficulty finding an audience among the key demo. MSNBC averaged only 132,000 primetime viewers age 25-54, to finish behind 23 other cable offerings including Adult Swim, MTV, Comedy Central and FXX.

Fox News aired 72 of the 100 most-watched cable news telecasts last week.

"The Five" was the most-watched show on cable news, averaging 3.1 million viewers while "Tucker Carlson Tonight" finished atop the demo, averaging 493,000 viewers from the critical category. Both programs outdrew ABC’s heavily promoted "The Bachelorette" among total viewers.

"Gutfeld!" averaged 1.9 total million viewers and 313,000 among the demo to beat ABC’s "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in both measurables.

"Outnumbered," "The Faulkner Focus" and "America’s Newsroom" all had strong weeks, outdrawing ABC’s "GMA3," CBS’ "The Talk" and NBC’s "Today with Hoda and Jenna" among total viewers in the process.

"FOX & Friends" averaged 1.3 million viewers to quadruple the viewership of CNN’s long-struggling morning show, "New Day," which settled for only 363,000 average viewers. "FOX & Friends" has now topped cable news morning offerings for 69 straight weeks.

"Unfiltered with Dan Bongino" averaged 1.4 million viewers to finish as Saturday’s most-watched show on cable news, while "Life, Liberty & Levin" averaged 1.7 million to win Sunday. Fox News crushed CNN and MSNBC viewership combined for the entire weekend.

Fox News recently finished the second quarter of 2022 as cable’s most-watched network among both total and primetime viewers.

All data courtesy of Nielsen Media Research.