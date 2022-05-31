Turley on Sussmann verdict: Durham needs to release ‘mountain of evidence’ limited by trial

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley told "America Reports" on Tuesday that Special Counsel John Durham needs to show "mountain of evidence" of the limitations present in the trial of former Clinton campaign manager Michael Sussmann pertaining to the issues the jury involved in the case.

JONATHAN TURLEY: I think that Durham understood that he was in fairly adverse settings for this trial. But, you know, the people of good faith could question elements like materiality on this type of charge. But there is this striking contrast between how this trial was handled and prior trials under the Mueller investigation. One thing that came out of this that I did raise recently is the importance that John Durham produced a report.

You know, many Democrats came out and insisted that Mueller be allowed to not only produce a report, but release it unredacted. It's very important for John Durham to do the same thing, because the limitations on this trial, it really did indicate that there is a mountain of evidence that Durham has.

JIM JORDAN ON SUSSMANN TRIAL: WHAT WE LEARNED ABOUT HILLARY CLINTON WAS ‘HUGE’

It may not [been] have revealed, and that this could be an iceberg where we've only seen a small percentage of what he's been able to find.

