Turley shuts down Biden's claims on abortion access following SCOTUS ruling: 'Demonstrably untrue'

Constitutional law professor Jonathan Turley said some of President Biden's remarks before signing an executive order on abortion access were "demonstrably untrue" and unfair to the Supreme Court justices. On "Outnumbered" Friday, Turley suggested the justices will be unhappy with the president's characterization of the ruling that reversed Roe v. Wade.

BIDEN SAYS SCOTUS, GOP DO NOT ‘HAVE A CLUE’ ABOUT THE ‘POWER OF AMERICAN WOMEN, BUT THEY’RE ABOUT TO FIND OUT'

JONATHAN TURLEY: There was much about these remarks that were quite curious. First of all, he seemed to refer to Griswold as standing for the opposite of what Griswold stands for. Griswold was the protection of that right. He seemed to refer to it as the rejection of the right to use contraception. But there were some unfair moments directed at the court, not just calling them repeatedly, the justices, ‘extremists.’ But he says, as you noted, that they didn't consider the early English and American cases on abortion. That's entirely and demonstrably untrue. You could disagree with how they view that history, but to say that they ignored it was really quite unfair. But there were other aspects that I expect justices were probably grinding their teeth when listening to this.

