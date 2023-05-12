Turley calls out Biden family's 'labyrinth of LLCs': Only ones not listed 'are the pets'

Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley argued on "America's Newsroom" Friday that House Republicans' new allegations about the Biden family, including details about several LLCs, "confirm our worst expectations" about the "family business." New allegations from House Republicans outline several Biden family members including grandkids who, according to bank records, received funds from foreign business dealings.

COMER SAYS BIDEN ‘INVOLVED’ IN FAMILY BIZ DEALINGS; BROTHER, GRANDKIDS, HUNTER AND HIS WIVES ALL GOT PAID

JONATHAN TURLEY: The only people not on that list are the pets. Major is not mentioned, but otherwise, every generation seemed to get a dividend. And what this looks like is a family business that is dividing up the proceeds. The difference is that this family business had dozens of LLCs and accounts that seemed designed to hide these payments. There's no cognizable reason why you would create this labyrinth of LLCs and accounts unless you were trying to hide the trail. The other problem is that it's not clear what the family business is other than politics. And many of us have said for years that the Biden family is notorious for influence peddling, and this seems to confirm our worst expectations.

A House Oversight Committee panel led by Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., shared new information about their investigation into the Biden family’s foreign business dealings during a press conference Wednesday morning.

Comer said the panel believes President Biden "has been involved" in his family’s foreign business dealings "from the very beginning," telling reporters that lawmakers are only "in the beginning stages" of their investigation.

Comer listed the Biden family members who received funds, including Hunter Biden, Jim Biden, "Joe Biden’s brother's wife, Hunter Biden's girlfriend or Beau Biden's widow — however you want to write that — Hunter Biden's ex-wife, Hunter Biden's current wife and three children of the president's son and the president's brother."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Just before the conference, Comer and GOP lawmakers released a more-than-30-page memo revealing newly-subpoenaed bank records that they say show that the Biden family and its business associates created more than 20 companies and received more than $10 million from foreign nationals while Joe Biden served as vice president and that some of the payments could indicate attempts by the Biden family to "peddle influence."

The White House responded by slamming Comer and accusing him of conducting an "evidence-free, politically-motivated" investigation.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.