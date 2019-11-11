Tunnel to Towers CEO: Taking care of Gold Star families 'should be our contract with America'

In honor of Veterans Day, a Gold Star family appeared on “America’s Newsroom” on Monday to express gratitude for being supported by Tunnel to Towers, an organization that pays off the mortgages of our fallen heroes.

“I think we have to have a contract with America, right, with our veterans and when they go to serve the country and they don’t come home. We should take care of these families that are left behind,” said CEO and Founder of Tunnel to Towers Frank Siller.

“That should be our contract with America,” Siller said.

Siller was accompanied by Deborah Bonacasa, the wife of U.S. Air Force veteran and Staff Sgt. Louis M. Bonacasa, and her young daughter Lily. Deborah Bonacasa said that the financial support from Tunnel to Towers was “humbling” and that she was “grateful.”

“It’s such an enormous financial relief to help us,” Bonacasa said. “It’s such an amazing thing for us."

Bonacasa described Louis, who was killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan in 2015, as “larger than life and an amazing family man.” She also said that Louis took a lot of pride in his military service.

Siller said Tunnel to Towers has not yet paid off the Bonacasa family’s mortgage and that the goal is to have it paid off by Christmas. He said Americans can contribute to the effort for as little as $11 a month.

“$11 a month, we get to pay off every Gold Star family mortgage in America who died for our country,” Siller said.

Lily was asked by host Sandra Smith what Veterans Day means to her.

"It means everything that my dad has done for me and for our whole family is just a lot and I really appreciate it,” Lily responded.