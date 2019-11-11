Mike Rowe shares Veterans Day message: There are no 'trigger words' or safe spaces in the military

After recalling a meeting with an injured veteran that impacted his life, TV host Mike Rowe told “Fox & Friends” on Monday what Veterans Day means to him and the mentality of service members.

“Is there a greater meritocracy in the world? Is there a better example of true diversity? The thing that I’m most proud about when I go to bases when I visit with people, they are utterly colorblind. There’s no conversation about 'trigger words.' There’s no safe space. The military is not a safe space,” Rowe told the live Veterans Day studio audience.

“In the military, there’s a set of rules, there’s a different reality, and there’s a different commonality," Rowe said.

Rowe spoke glowingly of his friend Travis Mills, one of four surviving quadruple-amputees whose story has been well documented on Fox News Channel over the years.

Rowe said that while he was in a rush at a convention eight or nine years ago, Mills had requested to meet him.

Rowe went on to explain that he was struck by Mills not having even an "ounce of self-pity" as Mills described watching "Dirty Jobs" with his fellow soldiers.

"In a heartbeat you go from put-upon, in a hurry, trying to take care of your stuff to saying, 'OK, let's cancel that, let's sit down,' and I talked to Travis for an hour," Rowe recalled, explaining that Mills operates a foundation in Maine, working with veterans suffering from PTSD.

"Some people hit the reset button to start their life over and some people get the reset button hit for them. And that was Travis. He just simply refused to quit."

Meanwhile, President Trump will make history Monday morning when he and first lady Melania attend the New York City Veterans Day Parade, marking the first time a sitting president has accepted the invitation to appear.

Fox News’ Nick Givas contributed to this report.