Tulsi Gabbard, 'Outnumbered' hosts torch Biden's Jimmy Kimmel interview: 'Playing the blame game'

Former Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard criticized President Biden's "out-of-touch" interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Wednesday. On "Outnumbered" Thursday, Gabbard called the president's lack of "leadership and just playing the blame game" a "disheartening and disappointing" reality for Americans.

BIDEN TAKES AIM AT REPUBLICANS, TRUMP DURING APPEARANCE ON ‘JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!’

TULSI GABBARD: I'm not a political strategist, but I can tell you, just as an American, having the president of United States not exercising leadership and just playing the blame game is incredibly disappointing. We look to the president, our commander in chief, to be solution-oriented and to really address the problems and challenges that people are facing. So his interview last night, I think it was disheartening and disappointing. And I think he painted a very clear picture of how out of touch he is. He said he was never more optimistic for our country than he is now. He's been around a long time. I don't think most Americans would share that opinion. And just by him saying that that's true doesn't make it so. I think people are still struggling, still dealing with the day-to-day challenges of inflation, of rising gas prices, of supply shortages - all the day-to-day stuff that whether you're a Democrat or a Republican, it's affecting everyone.

