Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Tulsi Gabbard, 'Outnumbered' hosts torch Biden's Jimmy Kimmel interview: 'Playing the blame game'

Biden goes on late-night TV for first interview in 118 days

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Gabbard on Biden’s Kimmel interview: I don’t think most Americans share his opinion Video

Gabbard on Biden’s Kimmel interview: I don’t think most Americans share his opinion

Former Hawaii representative Tulsi Gabbard shares her perspective on President Biden’s ‘disappointing’ interview on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard criticized President Biden's "out-of-touch" interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Wednesday. On "Outnumbered" Thursday, Gabbard called the president's lack of "leadership and just playing the blame game" a "disheartening and disappointing" reality for Americans.

BIDEN TAKES AIM AT REPUBLICANS, TRUMP DURING APPEARANCE ON ‘JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!’

TULSI GABBARD: I'm not a political strategist, but I can tell you, just as an American, having the president of United States not exercising leadership and just playing the blame game is incredibly disappointing. We look to the president, our commander in chief, to be solution-oriented and to really address the problems and challenges that people are facing. So his interview last night, I think it was disheartening and disappointing. And I think he painted a very clear picture of how out of touch he is. He said he was never more optimistic for our country than he is now. He's been around a long time. I don't think most Americans would share that opinion. And just by him saying that that's true doesn't make it so. I think people are still struggling, still dealing with the day-to-day challenges of inflation, of rising gas prices, of supply shortages - all the day-to-day stuff that whether you're a Democrat or a Republican, it's affecting everyone.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW: 

Gabbard on President Biden’s Kimmel interview: He's living in a ‘fantasy world’ Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.