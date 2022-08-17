Tulsi Gabbard: They already said their objective is to prevent Trump from a re-run

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, explained the nature of "permanent Washington" and how the people running D.C. have made clear their objective is to prevent former President Donald Trump from running in 2024 on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

TUSLI GABBARD: When you look at permanent Washington, you look at all the different hands that are involved. And as we're seeing this whole situation play out over the last couple of weeks, we see very prominently placed is the national security state and the mainstream media. And you've outlined some of these changing narratives and new information when they see the old piece of information wasn't quite having the impact that they wanted.

It's hard not to be skeptical when you look at their tactics and their timing to really question what their motives are. To leverage their power and their influence. To have an impact on these midterm elections that voters will be going to vote at in just a few weeks. And to do what they have already stated publicly is their objective, which is to prevent Donald Trump from running for president in 2024. This is not something new.

