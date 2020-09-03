Tucker shreds Biden for elevating Jacob Blake Sr. to 'position of greater moral authority'

To the Democratic Party, nothing is ever about principles -- it's always about votes, Tucker Carlson said Thursday.

The party's priorities were on full display Thursday after 2020 Democratic nominee Joe Biden traveled to Wisconsin to meet privately with Jacob Blake's father, elevating him "to a position of greater prominence in this country and greater moral authority," despite his troubling history of anti-Semitic and racially charged social media posts, Carlson observed on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

Biden met with Blake family members in Milwaukee, before moving on to Kenosha, "to remind voters what a racist country the United States is," Carlson said.

The host called Blake Sr. "a very strange person to meet with if you are trying to make the point that racism is bad.

BIDEN SPEAKS WITH JACOB BLAKE FAMILY

"Judging by what he has written online, Jacob Blake Sr. does not oppose bigotry," Carlson said pointedly. "He's enthusiastically for it."

Recent posts from Blake Sr. repeatedly accused "pink toed" Jews of controlling the media and financial institutions; characterized White people as “crackers” and labeled African-American Trump supporters as "coons."

On his Facebook page, Blake Sr. also expressed "100%" support for the Nation of Islam’s Louis Farrakhan.

"He claimed Jewish people in Pittsburgh got advance warning before the synagogue massacre two years ago," Carlson explained.

"That's what Jacob Blake Sr. thinks. Naturally, he also believes that you are the real racist."

Blake attorney Ben Crump tweeted that the 90-minute meeting with Biden was "very engaging," writing it was "very obvious that Vice President Biden cared, as he extended to Jacob Jr. a sense of humanity, treating him as a person worthy of consideration and prayer," Crump said in a statement.

"So the guy who denounces 'Cracker Jews' is now a civil rights leader in our country but that's only possible because the 'Joe Biden for President' campaign has decided that he is," Carlson said.

"Biden's handlers knew exactly what Jacob Blake Sr. had written before they landed in Milwaukee today and met with him but they never mentioned it and of course the media never asked them about it.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN CHARGES BIDEN VISIT TO WISCONSIN 'PURELY POLITICAL'

"Instead, Biden elevated Jacob Blake Sr. to a position of greater prominence in this country and greater moral authority. "