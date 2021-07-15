Tucker Carlson's birthday message to MSNBC

Tucker Carlson wished MSNBC a happy birthday on the network's 25th anniversary.

TUCKER CARLSON: MSNBC — the TV network, not the Schedule Three pharmaceutical — has a birthday today. The channel is 25 years old. That’s hard to believe, especially for those of us who remember the day it was born. Even at this advanced age, there are a lot of misconceptions about MSNBC. The first is that all of its anchors have been accused by a sitting president of murdering a young woman in a congressional office. That’s not true. It’s a myth, and we’d like to dispel it once and for all right now. The second misconception about MSNBC is that it has always been some sort of leftwing revolutionary channel: Leon Trotsky TV. That’s not true either.

...

Like puppies, all tv networks are cute when they’re little. The problem is, you never know what they’ll grow up to become. What is MSNBC now? Effectively it’s the Hutu radio network, ginning up race fear to mobilize the militias.

