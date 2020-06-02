Tucker Carlson asks: 'How many more nights like this before no one in America will serve as a police officer?'

Tucker Carlson opened his show Tuesday night by defending law enforcement and blasting those who have defended rioters and looters as nationwide demonstrations in the name of George Floyd continued for another night.

"Politicians, celebrities, corporate leaders, clergy, news anchors, professional athletes, almost every person in this country that we were raised from childhood to look up to and respect ... all of them siding with the people burning police stations," the "Tucker Carlson Tonight" host said.

"The mob saw this and grew stronger. Last night, they began shooting cops. For 38 years, David Dorn was a police officer in the city of St. Louis. No one ever accused Dorn of racism. He was black. He's dead now. He was murdered last night by the mob. His killing was streamed live on Facebook.

"Then the violence accelerated from there in St. Louis alone. Four other active duty police officers were shot last night. In Las Vegas, an officer took a bullet in the head. He's still in critical condition. Once the sun went down, cops all around this country found themselves under attack."

Carlson asked aloud what effect the attacks on law enforcement would have on the people charged with protecting the public.

"How many more nights like this can we take? How many more nights like this before no one in America will serve as a police officer?" Carlson said. "It's not worth it. The people in charge hate you. The job doesn't pay enough. At that point, who will enforce the laws? Who will be in charge?

"Well, violent young men with guns will be in charge. They will make the rules, including the rules in your neighborhood. They will do what they want. You will do what they say. No one will stop them," Carlson warned. "You will not want to live here when that happens."

The host then criticized presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for failing to defend police officers in his remarks on the situation in Philadelphia, which largely focused on race.

"So the question is, how did murdering David Dorn advance the cause of racial justice? Exactly. No one explains, Biden didn't," Carlson said. "Meanwhile, Biden's staff continued to send money to the rioters. Other Democrats followed in perfect sync."

Carlson also blasted CNN host Don Lemon and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., for dismissing law enforcement and in Tlaib's case agreeing with a Black Lives Matters post calling for the defunding of the police.

"Don Lemon and Rashida Tlaib don't care at all. Your neighborhood is not their problem. They're in it for the revolution. And make no mistake, it's a revolution from above aimed downward," Carlson said. "This is the only revolution in history that's being waged not on behalf of the working class, but against them."